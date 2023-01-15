Woman blames self for bringing sick child around fiance's 93-year-old grandmother who got sick too and is now dying

One woman took to a Reddit post to explain a situation regarding her fiance's family while visiting them over the Christmas holiday, including his grandmother who is 93 years old. Other people present were her fiance's parents, brother, sister-in-law, and their two children who are the same age as her daughter (from a previous relationship).

Photo by Molnár Bálint on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

The CDC reports that illness such as the flu virus can spread from person to person through casual contact when an infected person talks, sneezes, or coughs. Older adults 65 and older are at particularly high risk of serious illness from the flu and flu-related complications, including pneumonia, heart attack, stroke, and hospitalization, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

The Reddit poster seems to think that it is her fault that her fiance's grandmother caught the flu because she believes bringing her sick daughter around her is what has gotten her seriously ill with the flu.

Here is what she explains:

Unfortunately, my daughter caught a cold while being at her dad's house, and I alarmed them about it, about a week beforehand, and communicated to my fiancé that I don't think it's a good idea. But the whole family kinda brushed it off that everyone is sick right now due to flu season and it's fine.

She goes on to explain how she felt pressured because the grandmother requested to see her daughter and because the grandfather had passed away already. She states:

His grandma is 93... I got pressured by the fact we just lost grandpa not long before that, and she wanted to meet my daughter before it's too late, which I could understand.

Well, it so happens that her fiance's grandmother came down with the flu right before the new year 2023. She also has a lung infection with fluid build-up.

She explains that it doesn't look good and states:

I can't help but feel like she is dying because of me, because I understood she wanted to meet her, and she had such a lovely smile on her face as well. Called my daughter's hair pretty and that she's such a sweet girl. I feel horrible, I'm so sorry grandma, I'm so sorry for my fiancé's family.

She obviously feels guilty because she knows that her daughter was sick with what she described as cold but took the child around the elderly woman anyway. However, it could be possible that someone else present at the family gathering could have gotten the grandmother sick.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!