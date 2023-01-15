Nurse practitioner sues CVS for firing her because she refused to prescribe birth control due to her Christian beliefs

Amarie M.

As a result of being fired for her refusal to prescribe birth control on the grounds of her religious affiliation, a former nurse practitioner is suing CVS Health, according to a recent news report.

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

Nurse practitioner, J. Robyn Strader, asserts in a lawsuit against CVS that she cannot prescribe contraceptives or abortion-inducing drugs as mandated by her Baptist faith. But she also states that opting out of prescribing these types of drugs was not always an issue for her, as she had been granted a religious accommodation for over six years when she worked for CVS MinuteClinic. Whenever customers needed birth control she would refer them to someone else at the clinic or to another CVS MinuteClinic (source).

CVS, however, announced in August 2021 that all religious accommodations would be revoked. According to CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngeles, due to clinic services being expanded, the company deemed that sexual health education and treatment, including pregnancy prevention, was "essential". Therefore, CVS determined that the practice of exempting clinic employees by granting religious accommodations would be discontinued (source).

However, Strader and her attorneys state that is illegal since employers cannot avoid accommodating religious practices that they can accommodate without undue hardship, as outlined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, as reported by Business Insider

What are your thoughts?

