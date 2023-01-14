Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad

Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.

The Reddit poster explains that before he and his wife divorced, he had told his stepdaughter (who was 14 at the time) that he would save money for her to study abroad in the UK like she wanted to do. He stated:

I opened a savings account the next day for that and it was supposed to cover tuition, housing and some allowance.

He goes on to say that he and his wife ended up getting a divorce the following year, but he still wanted to be a part of his stepdaughter's life.

Here is how he explains that went:

I still tried to maintain a relationship with her but that ended quite sour when she said I wasn't her father and I should stop being involved as if I was. I said alright and that the ball would be in her court then and we never saw each other again.

A research study conducted at the University of Missouri College of Human Environmental Sciences found that a stepchild maintaining a relationship with a former stepparent depended on whether the stepparent was seen as family in the eyes of the stepchild (source).

It would appear that the stepdaughter in this case did not think of her stepfather as a family member because of what she said to him after the divorce. But that didn't stop her from showing up a few years later to ask him for money.

He explains that he had not spoken to her in four years until she showed up one day, stating:

She (19) came knocking [on] my door, I invited her in, we sat down and she asked me if I remembered that promise I'd made to her when she was younger. I asked which one and she said the college fund one. I said I did remember and she said she wanted some of that money right now to cover 'expenses' and she'd use the rest to actually study abroad next year.

Needless to say, he declined, telling her that he had repurposed the money when they were no longer in contact, so there was none of it left to give her. To which she responded angrily telling him off.

Here is what she told him, according to his post:

Figured, you were always full of shit. So much for I'll always be there 'dad' -- a callback to when we told her about the divorce and I said I would still be in her life and she could still call me dad.

Understandably, he said that he became upset as well, stating:

I responded with the fact that she stonewalled me after the divorce and reminded her that I wasn't her father like she'd said so she had no right to complain. She left afterward and I got a call yesterday from her mother cussing out for "ain't being sh*t".

According to a family law firm, a stepparent is not legally obligated to support a stepchild after divorce, unless the stepparent had adopted the child (source).

