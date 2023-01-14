Virginia bill has been filed proposing a law to count a fetus as a car passenger in high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes

According to pro-life advocates, the unborn should have the same rights as people who already exist, including being counted as passengers in carpool lanes. This is in light of current arguments about fetal personhood, per a news report.

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news and medical websites, cited within the story**

There is a new Virginia bill in the state legislature to create a process through which pregnant people would be able to officially certify their pregnancy and the information would be linked to a device for collecting tolls (source).

The bill (HB 1894), which was proposed by Republican lawmaker Nick Freitas, would count a pregnant person's fetus as an individual, allowing the pregnant person to use HOV lanes on highways. It will also require the Transportation Department to establish a way for a pregnant person to provide proof of pregnancy, which could be logged into a toll system like E-Z Pass (source).

A broad debate over personhood laws has been raging in recent years or laws that define the unborn as people and give the unborn the same rights and privileges as those who are already born (source).

Some may argue that it is unlikely that the Virginia bill will advance in the legislature, due to the fact the Democrats control the state legislature's upper chamber while the Republicans control the lower chamber. Although, Freitas has already pre-filed the bill in the General Assembly (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!