Home Depot changing policy on how hourly employees are paid

It appears that Home Depot will be eliminating timesheet rounding for employees who are paid hourly. This is in response to allegations brought against the company by some of its employees in a class-action lawsuit.

According to a news report, Home Depot will implement changes to its pay policy for hourly employees. The company has announced that from January 16 onward, employees will be paid to the nearest minute based on the time they clock in and out (source).

To determine how much to pay employees under the old policy, the company rounded up the total time spent on a shift up or down to the nearest 15 minutes. But, it has been reported that several employees have filed lawsuits against the company in recent years, accusing the company of purposefully rounding down their wages for its own gain (source).

Home Depot spokeswoman Sara Gorman, stated:

Since laws, technology, and workplace practices have continued to evolve, we're changing the way we pay hourly associates nationwide starting January 16, 2023, to the nearest minute on the basis of exact punch time.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Home Depot's policy of rounding employee time to the nearest quarter hour is acceptable and does not violate wage and hour laws, despite complaints alleged in a lawsuit against the company (source). However, it seems that Home Depot is staying on the safe side by eliminating the policy altogether.

