A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City alderman

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a bill last month to use millions in federal funds to supply $500 monthly payments for 18 months to 400+ households with school children. Alderman Laura Keys wants a similar arrangement for the city's senior citizen homeowners, according to a news report.

The bill passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen allots $5 million to the Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program will benefit about 440 households with St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district students and median household incomes at or below 170% of the federal poverty level, according to a KMOV4 news report.

Inspired when waking up in the middle of the night this week, Alderman Keys says she drafted a bill (which she has already filed) to implement a similar program for St. Louis seniors. She proposes to also pay $500 per month to senior citizens who have owned homes for 10+ years, citing her concern about seniors in her ward having to decide whether to buy their medicine or pay for food and utilities (source).

These are taxpayers that have held this city together, and there has not been any help for them. These seniors are heavy on my heart . . . This is a prayer.

According to the Congressional Research Service, 5.8 million people 65 and over were living in poverty in the United States, as of 2021 (source).

