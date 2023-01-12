New packaging for M&Ms is geared toward empowering women with only female characters

According to a recent news report, M&M's has recently unveiled its new packaging, which is making a statement about female representation in the candy industry. The pack features an all-female set of characters — including Purple, the brand’s first female character. This move is focused on a positive step towards increasing gender diversity in the candy industry.

Regardless of one's opinion on the matter, it's undeniable that M&M’s new packaging is causing a stir with the "woke" culture controversy (source). However, Mars Wrigley North America chief marketing officer, Gabrielle Wesley highlights the positive sentiment of the new packaging, stating:

The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong.

Mars, Inc. announced that it will donate a portion of the profits from its new packaging to organizations that uplift and empower women. This includes She Is The, an organization that works to increase the visibility of female entrepreneurs and promote gender equality in business (source).

The move is seen as a major step forward for Mars Inc., which has been criticized in the past for not doing enough to support women’s causes. With this new initiative, Mars is hoping to show its commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in business. It also hopes that other companies will follow suit and use their profits to make a difference in their communities (source).

