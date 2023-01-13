Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the bill

A Row NYC Hotel whistleblowing worker has revealed that almost a ton of food in what he describes as at least 15 to 20 bags of food weighing up to 60 pounds each get thrown in the garbage daily because migrants housed at the hotel will not eat it. Instead, he says they are creating fire hazards by cooking their own meals with hot plates, pressure cookers, and other kitchen items they've brought to the hotel in rooms that cost up to $500 per room, according to a news report.

Row NYC is a four-star 27-story, 1,331-room hotel located in Manhattan near Times Square. The hotel worker says it's his job to throw out garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels that the migrants won't eat because they are uninterested in what's on the hotel's menu of prepared food that's provided. The worker states that the migrants are also given fruit, nuts, chips, juice, soft drinks, and prepared dinners to cook in the microwave but states they want their own cooked meals (source).

The video short shows images of large bags of discarded food as well as empty beer bottles, cans, and other trash in a room left over from when the migrants had a World Cup viewing party in November (source).

Row NYC is one of a string of hotels the city is using as a Humanitarian Response and Relief Center for asylum seekers, led by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and backed by government grants (source).

