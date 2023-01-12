Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority

The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.

The Republican party has proposed massive spending cuts to social security and Medicare, two of the most important entitlement programs in the United States. These cuts would be part of a broader effort to balance the federal budget and reduce the national debt (source).

The GOP, which currently holds a majority in the House of Representatives, is pushing for these cuts as part of their fiscal agenda. The proposed cuts would affect millions of Americans who rely on these programs for their healthcare and retirement benefits. The impact could be significant, especially for those living on fixed incomes or with disabilities that require additional medical care (source).

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), stated:

I’m all for a balanced budget, but we’re not going to do it on the backs of our troops and our military ... [but] if we really want to talk about the debt and spending, it's the entitlements program.

The proposal is to cap spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would be over $130 billion in cuts from the $1.7 trillion government funding bill. But Republicans are not planning to change benefits for current Social Security and Medicare recipients. Instead, the proposed budget for fiscal 2023 would increase Social Security and Medicare eligibility ages gradually. This would change the benefit formula for people 54 and younger but would not change the benefit formula for those closer to receiving their benefits (source).

The current political landscape in the United States is filled with uncertainty and potential for change. With President Biden in office, Democrats are likely to oppose any changes that could potentially hurt the Social Security and Medicare programs. This opposition could lead to a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, potentially resulting in another government shutdown. The federal funding lapse of 2018-2019 lasted 35 days after a standoff over former President Trump’s border policies and immigration (source).

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) of the House Appropriations Committee warned that Republicans were “all but guaranteeing a shutdown” with their demands on implementing spending caps at fiscal 2022 levels (source), stating:

These types of cuts would harm communities and families across the United States who are already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living. They put support for our Veterans, law enforcement, small businesses, and military families at risk.

It remains to be seen whether or not these proposed spending cuts will be approved by Congress.

