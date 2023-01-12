Father tells his anti-vax mother-in-law that she cannot meet her grandson if she doesn't get the Tdap vaccine

One son-in-law has angered his mother-in-law by telling her that she cannot see his son until he is fully Tdap vaccinated because she is not. The mother-in-law then makes a statement that pushes the son-in-law to tell her she will not see the grandson at all, which he explains in a Reddit post (that has since been deleted).

The CDC website gives a thorough definition of the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine and what people need to know, including who should be vaccinated and at what ages. The website also explains what happens if someone is stricken with either of the conditions, what the vaccine does, and possible side effects.

One 28-year-old man explains in his Reddit post how he and his 28-year-old wife have gotten their firstborn child his first round of vaccinations. They had decided not to allow anyone near the child who was not Tdap vaccinated or until he is fully vaccinated.

He states that everyone in his wife's family was already vaccinated but says that his mother-in-law (whom he says he's never gotten along with) is against vaccines. Here is how he explains it:

My MIL [mother-in-law] is super religious and is an anti-vaxer (claims that vaccines are the work of the devil). Well her and I never got along. Well now that my son is born MIL is asking to see him and my wife made it clear that she is welcome, as long as she gets the TDAP, otherwise she will have to wait until my son receives all the doctor recommended vaccinations.

That's when my MIL went off, she started saying how my child is going to hell and if we vaccinate him there is nothing that will save his soul and so on and so on.

He then said that he lost his temper, stating:

At this point my wife was bawling her eyes out. I took the phone from my wife and said as calmly as I could, "I guess if my son is going to hell you have to wait to meet him when you get there too" and I hung up the phone.

He said his MIL accused them of taking her grandson away from her, but he was not going to just stand by while his MIL makes his wife cry saying that their son is going to hell. He said that members of both sides of the family are divided but states:

After years of MIL lies and manipulation and me biting my tongue to "keep the peace" I just lost it when she started in my view threatening my child's soul.

According to Psych Central, it is important that a couple set boundaries with in-laws and seeing eye-to-eye with each other is more important than seeing eye-to-eye with in-laws. This is clearly something the poster and his wife may need to work on.

In the aftermath of the situation with his mother-in-law, he says that his wife is upset at him for damaging her relationship with her mother but keeps his stance that something needed to be said. He also states:

And at this point, even if she does get vaccinated I don't think I want her near my child, there is too much evil in this world, why would I purposely put him near someone who already thinks he is condemned?

He then poses a question regarding whether he is the one wrong in this situation.

