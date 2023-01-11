Wife who slams husband for adopting his deceased dad's orphaned dog without asking her: "It's my house too!"

One man has taken to a Reddit post to tell his story about how he took the liberty of adopting his dad's dog without consulting his wife first, after both his dad and his dad's partner died (on the same day),

Photo by Gary Lee on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

In his post, the man talks about his decision to adopt his dad's dog rather than send her to the humane society or to strangers. This is actually a legitimate consideration because it's important to remember that inheriting a pet is different from getting money or possessions. The pet is a living being who needs a home and to have proper care, according to a professional pet care service.

Here is what he explains in the post:

My dad died of heart failure about two years ago. His long-term domestic partner called to tell me he was on the way to the hospital but was certainly deceased. Her health was poor and she died the same day, which I didn’t learn until much later when she was unreachable. I couldn’t get into the house and had to force the door.

He also described the dog as a small, mild, low-maintenance 9-year-old female Cockapoo and how he took the liberty of taking her home because she was orphaned. And, considering the circumstances, he thought that his wife would understand.

But this wasn't the case and he explains his wife's reaction, stating:

My wife was a little shy of furious but very very angry. She said I should have asked her, that “It’s my house too!”

He then said that his wife's insensitivity hurt him and stated:

Obviously I was somewhat stunned by grief and I couldn’t imagine anything other than adopting the dog myself. We own our home and already have two cats . . . she is a low maintenance dog.

He also says that his wife uses the fact that he adopted the dog without her input to say that he bullies her in the relationship. He goes on to explain how his wife has never walked the dog in the two years they've had her because she says the dog is not hers.

He doesn't actually expect his wife to take care of the dog but says:

Like in two years, she has never walked the dog. Not once. I have been bold enough to suggest it on occasion, such as when we had evening plans and she was already home but I was going to need to come home versus meeting up, or if I wasn’t feeling great.

He does offer that his wife doesn’t actually hate the dog because she gives the dog "treats and things." But he does wonder whether he was wrong.

According to the Good Therapy Blog, a research study found that a dog is the cause of 2,000 arguments over its lifetime. However, disagreements over pets don't have to end relationships, but it might mean that some accommodations need to be made to satisfy all concerned.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .