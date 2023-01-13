Target's anti-theft locks on carts make trying to get purchases to the car a nightmare for shoppers

Recent issues with shoplifting and employee theft are not the only problems big box stores face with shrinkage. They also lose money when people steal their shopping carts.

Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY

**This article is based on information sourced from news and retail websites, cited within the story**

Supermarket News reports that shopping carts cost $100 and the National Supermarket Research Group reveals that shopping cart theft and damage equates to hundreds of millions of dollars a year for retailers. Additionally, it is estimated that a shopping cart is stolen every 90 seconds (source).

Business Insider goes further and reports that every year almost 2 million shopping carts are stolen. The cost to retailers is about $800 million annually for theft of the carts (source).

Retailers like Target have taken to increasing anti-theft measures to keep their shopping carts from being stolen. They have installed anti-theft sensors that lock shopping cart wheels after the cart is pushed past a certain distance (source).

A viral TikTok video with over 4 million views shows customers' carts getting stuck while they're trying to push them to their vehicles.

The video is posted by TikToker, Taylor Ann, who provides a comical narration of people attempting to figure out what's happened to their carts while they are pushing them while still in the parking lot. It would seem that Target would at least allow the carts to be pushed the distance of the circumference of the parking lot.

Many commenters to the video have vented their frustrations with Target and their anti-theft mechanism on the carts. They are wondering why people can't at least get through the parking lot with the carts.

One commenter stated:

I had my 1 yr old in a target cart when it stopped abruptly & her head slammed on the handle.

Here are two more comments:

I have ALWAYS put my cart back. As a mother with two kids.. this would infuriate me. I can’t carry my stuff & hold my children’s hands. Cmon target!

This is so sad for the elderly who use carts to lean on instead of dragging out their walkers.

The wheels locking up on carts before customers even make it to their vehicles seems to be counter-productive to enhancing the shopping experience. Many commenters are demanding that Target do better (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .