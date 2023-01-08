American Airlines to pay $7.5M in baggage fee class-action lawsuit settlement, find out if you're owed money

You may be one of the millions of American Airlines passengers due money from being charged incorrect checked luggage fees, according to a news report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6XHq_0k7fLlcG00
Photo byRoss SokolovskionUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and settlement websites, cited within the story**

The accusation

According to a news report, Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2021 against American Airlines claim the airline charged passengers erroneous fees to check their luggage, $1.4 billion of which were charged in 2019 alone. The case has been settled for at least $7.5 million by American Airlines (source).

Travelers who were members of the airline's AAdvantage Gold loyalty program and who had AA-branded credit cards that allowed them to check their bags are among the litigants. The plaintiffs claim that they were not awarded their benefits and were wrongly charged, due to improper programming of their data into the airport's software system, which has been an issue since at least 2013 for the airline, per a report by CBS News.

Eligibility and how much money claimants will receive

Per the settlement website, class members are separated into two groups:

  1. Travelers with an American Citi or Barclay’s credit card (traveling domestically) entitling them to free check-in for a first bag but were still charged luggage check-in fees.
  2. Passengers who received confirmation via email of free check-in of one or more bags, but were charged baggage fees.

Class members must have bought tickets no later than April 8, 2020, and traveled on or after February 24, 2017, to be eligible for compensation.

How to file a claim in the American Airlines settlement

Class members can file a claim online on the settlement website or download, print, and mail a claim form to:

CLEARY V. AMERICAN AIRLINES SETTLEMENT
c/o A.B. DATA, LTD.
P.O. BOX 173053
MILWAUKEE, WI 53217 

Claim filing and opt-out deadlines

The deadline to file a claim is February 22, 2023 (filed or postmarked by this date). See details in the settlement website FAQs.

To opt out of the settlement as a class member, you must do so no later than January 18, 2023. See details in the settlement website FAQs.

When you will receive a payment

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for May 8, 2023. Payments would go out after this date unless any appeals delay the process (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

