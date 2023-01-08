Ex-wife wants more money than her allotted child support because ex-husband's new wife earns more than he does

Evidently, one ex-wife feels entitled to be paid extra money on top of her child support payments because her ex-husband's household income increased significantly when he married his new wife, according to a Reddit post that has since been deleted.

Photo by Baptista Ime James on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

When it comes to child support and one parent remarrying, the legal guidelines stipulate that the income of a new spouse usually is not included in calculating support. However, the new spouse's income can be considered indirectly as possibly decreasing the paying parent's out-of-pocket expenses. This would be seen as a resource that frees up some income on the part of the parent, which then could be considered when calculating child support payments (source).

This is an issue raised, in the Reddit post that has since been deleted, by one 33-year-old new wife to her 36-year-old husband. She states that they've been together for three years but recently got married within the year and have a 1-year-old child together. But her husband, who is disabled and a veteran, has two children from a previous marriage, a 16-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

She explains the current issue regarding his ex-wife and child support, stating:

. . . ex-wife worked at CVS as a pharmacy tech for years, when I married my husband she quit her job and started part-time as a waitress. Ex-wife and the kids live with the grandparents. We see the kids maybe 1 time a month due to both kids having jobs.

My husband is a disabled veteran and his child support is based on his government compensation (social security). Social security determines the amount of child support his ex-wife receives per child. Her child support payments dropped in half when our son turned 18 and dropped out of high school.

The poster further explains that they didn't have any issues with the ex-wife until they got married. But, since they've been married, she says the ex-wife is demanding more money because she found out that she earns significantly more money than her husband. So, basically, the ex-wife is coming for the new wife's income.

Here is what she said the situation is:

His ex-wife also wants compensation for their [18-year-old son] who lives at home with her. We told our son that he could live with us as long as he promised to work on his GED. He refused. I currently pay for the daughter's cell phone and car insurance.

It is important to note that the son is 18 and, unless he is in school, there is no obligation to pay support for him, according to Cornell Law School.

The Reddit poster poses a question regarding whether she is wrong in this situation. But offers the following explanation as to why she thinks she may be wrong:

Not agreeing to pay more money to my husband's exwife because we recently married and I make significantly more money than my husband. My husband does have more money available to him now that we share bills together. So technically he does have more money to put towards child support but we have a child together which adds to our shared expenses.

Another significant issue with this situation is she states that the ex-wife doesn't want to do this through the court because she's still paying legal fees for a custody fight from her previous marriage. Instead, she wants them to just come to an agreement to give her more money.

