Woman mistreated as a child, while parents favored her brothers, refuses to pay mortgage so parents don't lose home

In a Reddit post, one woman explains a situation that involves not saving her parents' home from foreclosure even though she has the money to do it. She talks about how they mistreated her as a child but catered to her brothers, which has caused her to not want to help them.

Parental favoritism can not only cause a child a great deal of emotional pain but it can have negative effects on a child's psychological and behavioral mindset that can last into adulthood, according to the Young Teen Mag website.

This seems to be the case with the Reddit poster, based on how she explains what she went through in childhood with her parents playing favorites toward her brothers but treating her differently. She first explains how they snubbed her financially.

Here is what she states:

As children, my parents would buy my two brothers whatever they requested regardless of how expensive it was, allowed them to go on trips with them & threw them over the top birthday parties while I didn’t receive any. For example, my brothers got to go to Disney for their birthday(s) while I stayed with my grandparents.

She adds that fortunately a few months later, her aunt and grandmother took her on a Disney trip. But when her aunt and grandmother got on her parents' case about not taking her on the Disney trip when they took the boys, she explains that her parents said they didn't have enough money for five to go on the trip.

In the post, she goes on to point out what happened when her parents had her and her brothers working in the family business.

She states:

As we got a little older my parents had us working in their business after school & weekends. They gave both my brothers allowances for helping out while I didn’t receive anything (& was expected to do more).

And that's not all. She goes on to tell about how her parents sent her brother on a summer trip around Europe when he graduated from high school. But when she graduated the following year, she didn't get anything from them. She also says that her parents paid for both of her brothers' college education but told her she had to figure out how to pay for her own because they didn't have the money to pay for three college degrees.

She further explains that her parents' abuse toward her was not just financial, stating:

I wish it was just financial abuse though, my parents always said very hurtful things, they’d make comments when I entered the room & I honestly still don’t know what I did wrong.

On a good note, the poster became successful despite her parents not helping her after she moved in with her grandparents when she turned 18. She also decided not to attend college because she wanted to avoid getting into debt and didn't want to take money from her grandparents to pay for it. So, she opted to allow her grandmother to give her $5,000 to start an online business, which took off.

Here is what she said about her business:

Long story short, my online shop blew up & made well over six figures my first year. Within 5 years 2 online shops & a lot of investing in real estate & stocks I now make way more money than my parents ever made combined.

Meanwhile, she states that her parents had a hard time with their restaurant business during the pandemic and even had to close the business while still struggling financially. This included being unable to make their house payments and wanting her to do it.

She explains further, stating:

They are also unable to pay for their mortgage & are afraid they’ll go homeless if I don’t support them. They also have a lot of medical bills after my father got into an accident and needed surgery for his knee.

Instead, she says that she bought her grandparents their dream home and paid off her aunt's medical school debts because she was so grateful to them for everything they did for her. But she gave nothing to her parents.

And here is how she explains the situation:

After realizing I can also easily afford to pay off their debts / mortgage, my parents have been begging me (literal tears) to save their home but I refused. They told me I am an asshole & I deserved my upbringing.

The daughter's actions toward her parents seem to be that of adult justification of the humiliation and mistreatment received from her parents as a child, according to Darcia F. Narvaez Ph.D. from Psychology Today.

At the end of the post, she then poses a question regarding whether she is wrong for watching them become homeless.

What are your thoughts?

