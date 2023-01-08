Walgreens may relax strict security policies in response to shoppers taking business elsewhere

Evidently, Walgreens has gotten wind of a significant number of customers saying they will stop shopping at the chain due to so many products being kept under lock and key to prevent theft. Consequently, they may be dialing back their stance on that type of security policy.

Since the COVID pandemic and record-breaking inflation, both threatened customers' spending habits, retailers have been dealing with increased shoplifting. Some say that this has made it harder to turn a profit, and Walgreens is among those reportedly reconsidering its controversial security policies (source).

According to a National Retail Security Survey, the average retailer saw their incidents of organized retail crime increase by 26.5 percent in 2021. In their attempts to combat shoplifting losses, some companies have alienated customers by locking up certain products. Walgreens may soon be changing course following reports of shoppers going elsewhere to shop (source).

Walgreens CEO, Roz Brewer, confirmed that the company started locking up high-priced products and saw a drop in shoplifting, so they started locking up products in specific categories. However, shoppers have begun expressing their frustration with locked-up products (source).

Business Insider reported that the lock-up policy in stores is driving customers away. One Walgreens customer told Insider that he stopped visiting Walgreens to buy products like razors.

He states:

I always found it difficult to find a staff member to come unlock them . . . The drug stores have been perpetually understaffed.

No doubt, other customers have had similar experiences with trying to get someone to open a locked case to be able to make a purchase at Walgreens and have similar viewpoints on the issue. In response to this, it looks like Walgreens will soon unlock access to their products.

What are your thoughts?

