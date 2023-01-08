Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveries

A church in Seattle is asking for help to handle an issue with people from a growing homeless encampment near the church scaring parishioners from attending worship services. The people have also been placing orders online and using the church's address for their deliveries, according to a news report.

Homeless encampment growing near the church

Christian teachings propose that members of the church are to welcome the stranger and if he is hungry feed him, according to religious texts. However, those tenets have been put to the test for parishioners of a Seattle church in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, some of who are afraid to attend services due to a homeless encampment near the church that is growing. There are several tents and a mattress propped up in front of the church (source).

Complaints have been filed

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption president, Penny Peppes, mentioned in a news interview that they have lodged multiple complaints about the homeless encampment near the church but have received no response from city officials.

She states:

We want them to get help, we want them to get off the streets. We don't have the infrastructure as a small church to do that ourselves. We need help. Our parishioners who come from all over are very worried about their safety. They are afraid to come. It's beyond frustrating because it's impacting our ability to come to church to worship.

Homeless encampments not necessarily connected to crime

According to the National League of Cities, the number of homeless encampments nationwide has grown due to insufficient resources to shelter and house the population of unhoused people, which is growing.

As far as public safety is concerned, NPR media reports that experts agree that crime is often blamed on homeless camps. But it's not that simple.

One expert, a University of Miami sociologist who studies policing and homelessness, states:

It's very difficult to say that the encampments themselves are what's creating the crime.

He makes a point that often homeless camps are established in marginal parts of town or close to crime-prone locations. He explains:

What that means is that the area around those encampments is already criminogenic — it has the ingredients, if you will.

This suggests that crimes being committed in areas around homeless camps are happening anyway and the homeless are just coincidentally in the areas at the same time. And the crimes may or may not be committed by people in the camps.

Homeless using the church address

As it relates to the specific case of the homeless camp near the Seattle church, Peppes stated that some of the people in the camp used the church's address to place and get Amazon orders delivered.

She states:

One of the homeless folks knocked on our door and asked, "Did you get my package?” . . . So, they are using our church as their mailing address.

According to a news report, one of the homeless people from the camp stated:

There’s a lot of history of illegal activity happening with camps that, but that’s not us," Oberson said. “I’ve done my part as a homeless person to exercise the resources available to get off the street and get housing. The ball is in their court.

Peppes mentions that the church congregation wants the homeless to get the help they need and has worked with homeless services for years, including helping two shelters twice a month by providing food.

