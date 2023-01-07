Young woman has become desensitized to her boyfriend’s pain, no longer has sympathy for him

Amarie M.

One 24-year-old woman took to a Reddit post (which has since been deleted) to explain how she has become numb to the cries of pain by her 25-year-old boyfriend, evidently because she feels he's been taking advantage of her empathy towards him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUDwN_0k61hENf00
Photo byMarie-Michèle BouchardonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

According to a psychological definition of empathy, it entails one's ability to emotionally understand what other people are feeling, see things from their standpoint, and imagine oneself in another person's place to the point of feeling what the other person feels (source).

The young woman indicates her capacity for empathy toward her boyfriend in her post. She says that they've been together for four years and have had a good relationship, except for the last year or thereabout.

Here is what she said:

It’s been a pretty good relationship up until the last year or so. I have always been very empathetic towards my boyfriend and any emotional or physical pain he is going through. I’m the type of person that cries because other people are crying, and I’ve always been like that. My boyfriend himself doesn’t hide his emotions, if he is feeling sad/angry/upset he will freely express that and cry when he needs to.

The issue is she says that lately, it seems like her boyfriend has been using his feelings as a weapon against her because he knows she gets upset when he's upset, stating:

Within the last year or so whenever we are having an argument or even a civil conversation that doesn’t seem to be going his way, he will break down in tears and start sobbing about how I don’t love him and we should just break up if I don’t actually care about him.

She further explains that she normally would be hurt deeply when he would behave that way, and to reassure him, she would drop the conversation and comfort him. But she noticed that it was happening too frequently.

Here is what she said she began to notice:

This used to happen with big arguments, but for the last few months it has happened literally any time I have an opinion or we are having a conversation that he doesn’t agree with.

She mentions, in the post, that she feels his behavior seems to have moved beyond rational feelings of pain but is turning into manipulation.

Here's what she explains next:

He has literally brought himself to tears before so that I will drop everything when I am busy or in the middle of doing something like laundry to get him a glass of juice.

Then she describes how the situation escalated, stating:

This all reached a peak about three months ago when I asked him to do some dishes while I made a grocery run. He began to throw a fit about how he was playing video games with his friends, and how I could just do the dishes before I left.

She didn't give in and asked him to please pause his game and do the dishes because she had just gotten off work and wanted to get groceries before the store closed.

She states this is how he responded:

He immediately broke down in tears and started sobbing about how I “treat him like a slave” and his “life doesn’t run on my terms” and that if I truly loved him I wouldn’t be treating him this way.

The boyfriend's behavior may be a sign of narcissistic abuse where he seems to be faking emotions just to gain leverage in a situation and manipulate his girlfriend by declaring that he is a victim, according to NarcissisticAbuseSupport.com.

This may be when he placed the straw that broke the camel's back. This time, she points out that she didn't feel any sympathy or empathy for him like she had in the past. She says that she was just completely numb.

According to Very Well Health, what she describes is emotional detachment, which is a disconnection from emotions that "can present as numbness and difficulty feeling or expressing empathy" (source).

She further explains how she felt at that moment, stating:

I watched him sob in front of me without feeling anything. I had no desire to comfort or console him. I think I may have even felt a little disgusted at the realization that this type of behaviour has been happening for months and I was just too blind to see it.

She goes on to say that she continues to feel no sympathy for him when he breaks down and cries or whines and has no desire at all to comfort him. She also expresses that she doesn't know what's wrong with her and feels like the situation is making her a terrible person or a sociopath.

But she also said:

On the other hand though he has used my empathy against me for so long that it seems like that part of me is broken (at least towards him).

At this point, since she feels that her boyfriend weaponizes her empathy toward him, she doesn't know what to do and wonders if she should bring the situation up to him or if she should just keep it to herself.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

