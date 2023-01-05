Customers can return Amazon products at Staples

According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).

A Kiplinger report states that Amazon's partnership with Staples includes that select Staples stores are piloting in-person drop-offs for Amazon product returns. Yes. You will be able to return Amazon purchases at Staples rather than sending returns back to Amazon through the mail (source).

Lauren Samaha, an Amazon spokesperson, states:

We are always innovating on behalf of our customers and identifying convenient solutions to shop and make returns . . . We have begun testing select Staples locations as drop-off points for Amazon returns.

The item return process will include customers being issued a bar code for returns that Amazon will send when they initiate a return online. Staples employees will typically handle the packaging and shipping of the return (source).

According to SupplyChainDive.com, most Amazon deliveries in the U.S. are eligible for free returns within 30 days of shipment receipt. Amazon is also temporarily extending its standard returns window until Jan. 31, 2023, for returning most items purchased between Oct. 11 and Dec. 25 (source).

