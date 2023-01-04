Feds name 85 companies to pay $150M for New Jersey river clean-up for filling it with dangerous pollutants

The companies allegedly had a hand in polluting the Lower Passaic River in Newark with hazardous substances, according to a news report.

A complaint filed in the Federal District Court of New Jersey alleges that 85 companies did their part in polluting sections of the Lower Passaic River. The companies are to pay $150 million, collectively, to help with the clean-up, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Justice (DOJ) (source).

An EPA press release outlines the details of the settlement and proposed consent decree signed by the responsible parties regarding their liability for releasing hazardous substances into the Lower Passaic River over many years.

DOJ's Assistant Attorney General, Todd Kim, stated the following in the press release:

This agreement holds responsible parties financially accountable for the legacy of pollution in the Lower Passaic River . . . The settlement will advance the cleanup of the river for the benefit of those communities living alongside it who have been historically overburdened by pollution.

The $150 million is estimated to be the companies' share of the total cost to clean up the river, which is $1.4 Billion, according to a New Jersey news report.

Lisa Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator, stated:

This work brings us closer to a cleaner healthier river that can be enjoyed by those who live near its banks.

The Consent Decree with a list of the 85 companies named in the complaint is available online.

