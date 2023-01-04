Opinion: Why there’s almost nothing that is impossible

It mostly depends on what type of energy you give off.

Some people say that they don’t believe in the impossible, and I say the same thing as well. I believe it to be true. If you want something badly enough, and you’re willing to put in the work for it, then almost nothing is impossible. But I also believe that you need to have the right perception and put forth the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual energy to make it come to pass.

One of the most important things to have is a good attitude and belief that anything is possible. This mindset has helped me get through tough times and motivated me to keep going when others would have given up.

You can achieve what you put your mind towards. If you can perceive it and believe it, then you can do it. We all have a mindset of what is possible and what is not. It’s the impossible mindset that stops us from achieving our goals and dreams. But the truth is, there are no limits to what we can do if we put in the work and believe in ourselves.

Another key is you need to decide what type of energy you project into the universe. Don’t leave it to chance. Make a conscious decision about the energy you habitually bring forth, whether it be urgency, compassion, attentiveness, caution, confidence, generosity, powerfulness, or whatever it may be. Just be sure that it is intentional and positive.

Three ways that I’ve found to do this are (and you can too):

1. Speak positive words to yourself

Always speak a positive word over yourself. Instead of voicing negative comments about yourself, your situation, or other people. Repeat phrases to yourself like I’m grateful for…, I can do…, I am willing to…, I’m capable of…, I’d love to learn…, I’m glad that…, I appreciate…, etc.

How you communicate with yourself through your inner talk and self-speak has a direct impact on the energy you give off. So, it’s a good idea to use kind, loving, and happy words that plant good seeds and serve as a springboard for channeling good into your life.

2. Practice Gratitude

This is huge! I believe that getting in the habit of being grateful for what you have or what’s not in your life that would be undesirable is one of the most powerful things you can do to set the wheels of success in motion.

I do this by making a list every day of something to be grateful for. You should try it. It works. You could record yourself speaking your list into your phone, put it in the notes app on your phone, or handwrite the list.

Expressing gratitude for what’s good helps you focus on being more appreciative, which helps you put the situations, circumstances, opportunities, challenges, and people in your life into perspective.

3. Put Forth Good Faith

This is not about faith as in religion, but about understanding that you reap the type of harvest from the type of seeds you sow into the universe, which is also the energy you give off.

Make a conscious effort to focus on the positive throughout the day. It won’t be easy because people and situations will try you. But, you can always refocus your mind, your thinking, and your energy to start again.

It is important that you keep your energy vibration high , and when it dips in frequency, simply regroup and realign it to a higher frequency.

The key is to focus/refocus on the positive , which includes gratitude, treating others how you would like to be treated, putting in the work, and surrounding yourself with positive influences.

And then it will be easier to manifest what you desire in doing the seemingly impossible (or getting darn close to it).

