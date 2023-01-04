Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500

Apparently, a grandmother has no qualms about lying to her granddaughter to get money from her that she says is a loan but hasn't paid back previous money she borrowed. The granddaughter has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Sometimes the grandparent-grandchild relationship can be of a toxic nature. Care.com suggests some red flags to look out for regarding a toxic grandparent, such as feeling degraded, being verbally abused or criticized, or never having your feelings validated by a grandparent (source).

This seems to be the case for the Reddit poster who explains that her grandmother wanted to borrow $1,800 from her to pay land and house taxes and was pressuring her to get the money immediately from her account. This was because her grandmother told her that she was also trying to avoid paying a $2,700 penalty.

Here is what she said in her post about the situation:

Something felt very off about it and I was lost since I knew nothing about taxes. She also had an existing debt of 3.5k USD to me. I ended up asking my friend’s mom about how taxes work and learned that the average real estate taxes . . . usually range from 90-180 USD only.

The granddaughter further states that she confronted her grandmother and asked to see past tax payment receipts. Her grandmother said she didn't know where they were but the granddaughter found them after looking through her grandmother's documents, and they did indeed only range from $90 to $180, not $1,800.

This is what she said happened next:

I then confronted my grandmother the next morning, showed her the receipts and she then told me that she was actually going to use the money to pay bills. I got really agitated and said that I was not going to lend the money to her, and she started screaming at me telling me that I am disrespectful, and that I am just a child and that I don’t need to be given details as to where the money will go.

Dr. Abigail Brenner from Psychology Today discusses the problem of trying to fix difficult family members and says that it can be impossible because they will continually make demands. The grandmother's yelling, in this case, evidently triggered the granddaughter's aunt and uncle to go against her as well. It seems that she was now being ganged up on by difficult family members, which can be a challenge to deal with.

She explains what happened next, saying:

My uncle heard the commotion and immediately took my grandmother's side, screaming curse words at me and tried to kick my door down, all because I caught them lying. What’s worse is that I found out that my mom was behind all this and that she was actually going to use the money to buy a TV for my other uncle, yet they still continued to lie to my face telling me that the money will be used for bills.

It then appears that the grandmother, aunt, and uncle began putting more pressure on the granddaughter to give up the money. She states:

They also told me that I am ungrateful for all the things they did to raise me. My grandmother started crying saying how she got hurt when I told her she’s a liar and that I no longer trust her, and asked me if I would care if she died. My aunt started calling me on the phone, telling me what kind of a brat I am. She also called the bank pretending to be my mother (who works in another country) to try and get all the money from our joint ATM account so that I wouldn’t have any money for myself.

No doubt, this must have been so stressful for a 19-year-old to have to try and deal with three older adult family members berating her. She states that "other crazy things happened" and that she is "extremely stressed" because she has to fight through being manipulated by these family members. She even states that her mom even got mad at her regarding the situation because she is “just a child.”

It is interesting to note whether this could be a case of gaslighting with the aunt calling her a brat, her mom calling her a child, the uncle cursing at her, and the grandmother crying and saying she was hurt because the granddaughter called her a liar and asked if she "would care if she died," when she could not deny that the granddaughter caught her lying.

The granddaughter poses a question regarding whether or not she is the one in the wrong here or if she is right to stand her ground.

What are your thoughts?

