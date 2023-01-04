Immigrants (migrants) becoming U.S. citizens at a higher rate, according to recent research

The Migration Policy website states that about 84.8 million people are immigrants and U.S.-born children, which equates to 26 percent of the U.S. population, based on the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) (source).

According to the Pew Research Center (PRC), naturalizations declined during the coronavirus pandemic. However, U.S. immigrants are becoming citizens in record numbers not seen for over 10 years. The research shows that 900,000+ immigrants became U.S. citizens during the fiscal year 2022, per government data released.

Reason for Increased Naturalizations

The increase in naturalizations falls in line with the reopening of global and national borders, since the spring of 2020. This is around the time that restrictions related to the pandemic were relaxed, including border closures and office shutdowns. Government data shows an uptick in immigrants receiving new permanent resident green cards as well as foreign students, tourists, and other lawful temporary migrants arriving into the country (source).

A PRC analysis estimates that approximately 898,000 naturalizations of U.S. immigrants occurred from April 2021 to March 2022. This included 10 countries with the highest number of naturalizations during that period.

10 Countries with the Highest Number of U.S. Naturalizations (4/2021 to 3/2022)

Mexico (119,000)

India (61,000)

Philippines (53,000)

Cuba (48,000)

Dominican Republic (31,000)

Vietnam (28,000)

China (28,000)

Jamaica (23,000)

El Salvador (19,000)

Columbia (18,000)

The Department of Homeland Security outlines how immigrants become eligible for U.S. citizenship, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as follows:

Be at least 18 years of age and a lawful permanent resident who has lived in the U.S. (continuously) for five years or more, or three years if the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

Be able to read, write, and speak basic English.

Demonstrate good moral character.

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government.

Demonstrate loyalty to U.S. Constitution principles.

Be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.

Once naturalized into a U.S. citizen, the person is endowed with privileges and obligations . This includes the right to vote, serve on jury duty, sponsor family members, and apply for jobs and government benefits (source).

