You may be owed money from the Avis Budget Group $45M class-action settlement, if you are an eligible class member

A class-action lawsuit brought against the car rental group alleges it secretly billed customers who rented from either Avis or Budget for an e-toll payment program (source).

According to a 2019 Consumer Reports survey, almost 85% of Americans have been charged hidden fees over the previous two years. At least two-thirds of these consumers surveyed reported paying more in surprise charges than five years ago (source).

In this same vein, you may have incurred unexpected charges from Avis or Budget if you rented a vehicle from them during the class-action covered dates. You may also be eligible to receive compensation as part of a $45 million settlement, according to a news report.

The Accusation

The lawsuit alleges that customers were automatically and unknowingly enrolled into an e-Toll program and charged a convenience fee for enrollment (source).

Eligibility Requirement

According to the settlement website, eligible class members are:

U.S. residents who rented a vehicle from Avis or Budget between April 1, 2007, and December 31, 2015. If the vehicle was rented in Colorado, Florida, or Texas, then the eligibility period is between March 2, 2009, and December 31, 2015. Claimants who paid Avis, Budget, or the Highway Toll Administration for the e-Toll service with the rental.

How much you could get

Individual settlement amounts depend on the number of times the claimant rented an Avis or Budget vehicle with the e-Toll service charge added to the bill. Claimants could recover up to 80% of e-Toll service fees on the first and second eligible rentals, and up to 65% of the fees on the third through seventh eligible rentals.

According to the settlement website, the average payout per customer expectedly will range from $9.36 to $46.07 (see a breakdown in the settlement website FAQs).

How to file a claim in the Avid Budget Group Lawsuit

You may submit a claim form on the settlement website. Or download a hard copy form and submit by mail to:

Avis Budget Group E-Toll Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

You may contact the Settlement Administrator by calling 844-448-0078 or emailing info@eTollSettlement.com.

Claim filing and opt-out deadlines

The deadline to submit a claim online is February 28, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. PT. If you are mailing in a claim form, it must be postmarked by February 28, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. PT. The deadline to exclude yourself from the settlement was December 24, 2022 (source).

When you will receive a payout

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for February 23, 2023. Payments would go out after this date unless any appeals delayed the process (source).

