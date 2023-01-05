You may be owed money from the Avis Budget Group $45M class-action settlement, if you are an eligible class member

Amarie M.

A class-action lawsuit brought against the car rental group alleges it secretly billed customers who rented from either Avis or Budget for an e-toll payment program (source).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVhD7_0k1msE9R00
Photo byUnknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND

**This article is based on information sourced from news and settlement websites, cited within the story**

According to a 2019 Consumer Reports survey, almost 85% of Americans have been charged hidden fees over the previous two years. At least two-thirds of these consumers surveyed reported paying more in surprise charges than five years ago (source).

In this same vein, you may have incurred unexpected charges from Avis or Budget if you rented a vehicle from them during the class-action covered dates. You may also be eligible to receive compensation as part of a $45 million settlement, according to a news report.

The Accusation

The lawsuit alleges that customers were automatically and unknowingly enrolled into an e-Toll program and charged a convenience fee for enrollment (source).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o67id_0k1msE9R00
Photo byUnknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA

Eligibility Requirement

According to the settlement website, eligible class members are:

  1. U.S. residents who rented a vehicle from Avis or Budget between April 1, 2007, and December 31, 2015. If the vehicle was rented in Colorado, Florida, or Texas, then the eligibility period is between March 2, 2009, and December 31, 2015.
  2. Claimants who paid Avis, Budget, or the Highway Toll Administration for the e-Toll service with the rental.

How much you could get

Individual settlement amounts depend on the number of times the claimant rented an Avis or Budget vehicle with the e-Toll service charge added to the bill. Claimants could recover up to 80% of e-Toll service fees on the first and second eligible rentals, and up to 65% of the fees on the third through seventh eligible rentals.

According to the settlement website, the average payout per customer expectedly will range from $9.36 to $46.07 (see a breakdown in the settlement website FAQs).

How to file a claim in the Avid Budget Group Lawsuit

You may submit a claim form on the settlement website. Or download a hard copy form and submit by mail to:

Avis Budget Group E-Toll Settlement
c/o Settlement Administrator
1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210
Philadelphia, PA 19103

You may contact the Settlement Administrator by calling 844-448-0078 or emailing info@eTollSettlement.com.

Claim filing and opt-out deadlines

The deadline to submit a claim online is February 28, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. PT. If you are mailing in a claim form, it must be postmarked by February 28, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. PT. The deadline to exclude yourself from the settlement was December 24, 2022 (source).

When you will receive a payout

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for February 23, 2023. Payments would go out after this date unless any appeals delayed the process (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# class action lawsuit# settlement payout# money# avis budget group lawsuit# lawsuit settlement

Comments / 0

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
16669 followers

More from Amarie M.

Woman chooses cat over her longtime friend who needed a place to stay, friend upset and rethinking the friendship

Evidently, one woman loves her cat so dearly that she put the cat above her friend's needs and the friend is wondering whether or not to remain in the friendship. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation and why she was torn between her cat and her friend.

Read full story
107 comments

Hiring manager denied former high school bully a lucrative job position, bully devastated

One hiring manager takes to a Reddit post to highlight a situation in which she was a hiring manager for a position to which the former bully applied who, needless to say, was not considered for the job. The poster explains what happened in detail in her post.

Read full story
195 comments

Stepmother who sees 18-year-old live-in stepdaughter as a "burden", states the girl needs to start "adulting"

Evidently, one stepmom has taken issue with her 18-year-old stepdaughter moving in and says that she is a lazy burden to the family who needs to figure out a plan for living on her own, even though she is in school, as outlined in a Reddit post.

Read full story
179 comments
Marin County, CA

Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in California

If you're a U.S. fan of German-made shoes, then you may be pleased to see that German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock Americas, known for its feet-conforming footwear, has launched its fourth retail store in the U.S. in Marin County, California (source).

Read full story
1 comments

Wife and mother of two hates her body and constantly fat-shames herself, husband says it's killing their marriage

Apparently, one man's wife has grown to hate the way she looks so much that she speaks hateful words about her body and projects a low self-image of herself. He took to a Reddit post to explain the situation and how it's hurting his relationship with his wife and their marriage.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband expects wife's friend to split referral bonus for referring wife to company where she works, wife disagrees

Evidently, one married couple is at odds over whether the wife's friend should share money she received as an employee referral bonus for referring the wife to a job to which she was hired. The husband took to a Reddit post to get input about his stance on the situation, which is he thinks the friend should give his wife half of the bonus money.

Read full story
85 comments

Customers can return Amazon products at Staples

According to the Staples website, both its brick-in-mortar and online stores sell select Amazon-branded products. These include popular items such as the Fire tablet, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and accessories. The Amazon-Staples partnership will now include a return policy that includes the option for customers to return Amazon merchandise at Staples stores, potentially giving the online giant 1,000 new customer touchpoints in 45 states (source).

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Feds name 85 companies to pay $150M for New Jersey river clean-up for filling it with dangerous pollutants

The companies allegedly had a hand in polluting the Lower Passaic River in Newark with hazardous substances, according to a news report. **This article is based on information sourced from news and government websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
7 comments

Reports of cannabis edibles being eaten by small children have increased 1,375% over a 5-year span, per a recent study

Kids are getting sick from eating marijuana edibles that they thought were regular candies and physicians are concerned with how edible marijuana is packaged and marketed. **This article is based on information sourced from news and medical websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Why there’s almost nothing that is impossible

It mostly depends on what type of energy you give off. Some people say that they don’t believe in the impossible, and I say the same thing as well. I believe it to be true. If you want something badly enough, and you’re willing to put in the work for it, then almost nothing is impossible. But I also believe that you need to have the right perception and put forth the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual energy to make it come to pass.

Read full story
5 comments

Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500

Apparently, a grandmother has no qualms about lying to her granddaughter to get money from her that she says is a loan but hasn't paid back previous money she borrowed. The granddaughter has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
459 comments

Immigrants (migrants) becoming U.S. citizens at a higher rate, according to recent research

The Migration Policy website states that about 84.8 million people are immigrants and U.S.-born children, which equates to 26 percent of the U.S. population, based on the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) (source).

Read full story
15 comments

Woman who shuts down so-called friend making fat-shaming remarks about her weight loss success: "I am proud of myself."

Studies show that obesity is a fast-growing national health problem and one of the reasons for it is emotional issues that, if left untreated, can cause long-term problems with overeating (source).

Read full story
30 comments

Father-to-be who won't go to doctor's appointments with his wife: "I'm not the one carrying the baby."

Apparently, one man doesn't feel that he should have to go to OB/GYN appointments with his pregnant wife. She disagrees and took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
194 comments

Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSD

The woman's class-action lawsuit alleges that her complaints to managers were met with their “belittling and making false accusations” (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news and medical websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments

Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"

Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).

Read full story
337 comments

Manager called an employee a derogatory, misogynistic slur for not sharing her lunch, employee to report the incident

One 30-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to get input on a situation at her job in which a female coworker (29 years old) asked for some of her lunch and what happened when she told her no. One commenter to her post suggested that she report the situation and that's where she states that the person is a manager and that she plans on reporting the incident to someone else.

Read full story
267 comments

Widower's new wife and stepson call favoritism because he won't split his daughter's college fund or sell her rings

Evidently, one man's new wife and her 18-year-old son feel entitled to half of the money in his 17-year-old daughter's college fund as well as jewelry that belongs to the daughter.

Read full story
318 comments

No proof of purchase necessary to file a claim in Smashburger's $5.5M class-action lawsuit, deadline approaching

The Smashburger chain is settling a class-action lawsuit brought against the company for allegedly misrepresenting the amount of beef in its Triple Double burger options, including the Triple, Bacon Triple, and Pub Triple Double burgers (source).

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy