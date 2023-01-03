Father-to-be who won't go to doctor's appointments with his wife: "I'm not the one carrying the baby."

Apparently, one man doesn't feel that he should have to go to OB/GYN appointments with his pregnant wife. She disagrees and took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

In the post, the woman states that she and her husband are excited to be expecting their first baby. She also says that her husband barely goes with her to doctor's appointments but makes excuses that are not even valid, she writes.

Here is what she explains:

He's willing to miss the dr appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends. His response is always "I'm not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?"

Last week was my final straw. He was supposed to come with me for the baby's gender reveal appointment but he chose to not come last minute because his friend invited him to a fish 'n' chips meal. I was pretty livid but didn't make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead.

The mother-to-be further explained that her husband sent her a text wanting to know the results of the gender reveal and kept spam-calling her phone, which she kept hanging up on him, refusing to tell him. She says that still refused to tell him, even when he came home mad and demanding that she tell him whether they were having a boy or a girl.

Here is what she said happened next:

. . . since he refused to attend the appointment then he gets no results til after the baby's born . . . He went off calling me spiteful and immature for doing this and punishing him. He said he's the father and has the right to know. He then called me dramatic since I wasn't alone and mom was with me. I said he gets no results period.

She says that he told his family members who are telling her to stop her mind games and tell him. But she said that she still declined to do so.

What this pregnant wife is going through with her husband and his family could easily be inflicting extra stress on her unnecessarily. Her husband could be more supportive.

According to the Kaiser Permanente Healthwise Staff, a husband can help a woman feel supported during pregnancy, which could make her happier and feel less stressed. WebMD's Expectant Dad's Guide to Pregnancy points out the importance of the father attending doctor's appointments with the expectant mother, as one of many things he can do to participate fully in the pregnancy experience.

What are your thoughts?

