Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSD

The woman's class-action lawsuit alleges that her complaints to managers were met with their “belittling and making false accusations” (source).

According to a news report, former Reddit employee, Maya Amerson, was employed as a content moderator for the site and has filed a lawsuit against the company in San Francisco Superior Court. She is suing on the grounds of being exposed to traumatic content as a Reddit moderator for four years. She says the trauma of her job has resulted in her developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as other mental health problems.

SFgate reports that per her lawsuit, the following is what she reports witnessing as part of her job duties:

. . . hundreds of acts of extreme and graphic violence . . . live stream shooting massacres, child sex abuse materials, depictions of bestiality, and extreme gore

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges after being continuously exposed to traumatic content she:

. . . developed mental health disorders and panic attacks due to the extreme nature of the content she was assigned to moderate.

Amerson also reports that she made complaints and asked to be reassigned to a different role but states that her requests were repeatedly ignored. Additionally, after her PTSD diagnosis, she reports that she took a 10-week break but returned to the same position. She reports that she was belittled and accused falsely by her managers, which she alleges worsened her condition and forced her to resign from the company (source).

A similar lawsuit was filed against Facebook in 2018, which noted that content moderators are exposed to graphic content on a regular basis, including child sexual abuse, murders, and beheadings, which places them at risk for developing PTSD as well as other psychological issues, according to a Reuters report.

