Manager called an employee a derogatory, misogynistic slur for not sharing her lunch, employee to report the incident

One 30-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to get input on a situation at her job in which a female coworker (29 years old) asked for some of her lunch and what happened when she told her no. One commenter to her post suggested that she report the situation and that's where she states that the person is a manager and that she plans on reporting the incident to someone else.

Charcuterie Board Photo by Anto Meneghini on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and educational websites, cited within the story**

In her post, the woman states that she bought a $45 charcuterie board, that she'd been craving, for her lunch one day. It was then that the manager approached her.

Here is what she said:

I sat down to eat my lunch and a coworker came up and asked me if she could have a piece. I said no cause I just started to eat and I was hungry and I honestly just didn't want to share my food at this time. She asks why and I said because this is my food and it was 45 dollars and I didn't want to share.

She goes on to say that she had planned to sit out what she didn't finish by the end of the day to share with others.

But her co-worker's response was:

Are you seriously going to eat that whole thing?

To which she replied:

. . . yeah probably throughout the whole day.

She then says that the manager went out of the room but came back and stated:

I hope you're not feeling a certain way about me.

To which she replied:

Yeah I thought what you did was rude cause I was just trying to eat my lunch.

However, this is where the issue began, as she explains that the manager told her that she was the one who was rude and should have said 'no' in a nicer way because she was hungry and still waiting for her own food to arrive.

She states her response to which the manager called her a derogatory, misogynistic slur word:

I told her I was done with the conversation and went to sit in the hallway and then I hear her call me a b*tch to another coworker.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was wrong because she only wanted to eat her food on her time without sharing it at that moment.

Several people in the comment section of the post mentioned that the incident was an example of abuse of power by a person in a leadership position over a person in a subordinate position, also known as bullying in the workplace. This is quite common with studies showing that 70% of workers experience workplace bullying.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .