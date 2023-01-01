No proof of purchase necessary to file a claim in Smashburger's $5.5M class-action lawsuit, deadline approaching

The Smashburger chain is settling a class-action lawsuit brought against the company for allegedly misrepresenting the amount of beef in its Triple Double burger options, including the Triple, Bacon Triple, and Pub Triple Double burgers (source).

The accusation

The lawsuit alleges that Smashburger participated in false and misleading advertising because its "Double the Beef" tagline was used to promote the Triple Double burger options and therefore misled consumers (source).

This is what the actual complaint states:

3. Smashburger’s false and misleading use of its “Double the Beef” taglines (such as “Triple the Cheese, Double the Beef in Every Bite,” “Triple the Cheese, Double the Beef, Triple the Options,” and “Classic Smash™ Beef Build with triple the cheese & double beef in every bite”) are thus likely to confuse and mislead the consuming public by causing consumers to believe incorrectly that Smashburger’s products sold under these slogans include twice the beef of Smashburger’s regular-sized Classic Smash™ burgers, which they do not.

4. Plaintiff saw, read, and relied on Defendants’ false and misleading representations that Smashburger’s Triple Double Burgers contained twice the beef, when in fact they did not. Plaintiff brings this class action on behalf of himself and other purchasers of Triple Double Burgers and assert claims against Defendants for violations of the California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act, California’s False Advertising Law, California’s Unfair Competition Law, fraud, breach of express warranty, and unjust enrichment.

Eligibility requirement

Everyone is eligible for compensation and proof of purchase is NOT required. You are eligible to file a claim, if you are in the United States and purchased a Triple Double, French Onion Triple Double, Bacon Triple Double, or Pub Triple Double sandwich from Smashburger between July 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 (source).

How much you could get

Upon final settlement approval by the court, claims may be filed for either:

$4 cash refunds for each Double Triple burger purchased (up to 5 for a total of $20)

OR

Up to 10 vouchers to upgrade a single beef to a double beef burger (worth ~$2.50) with a regular entree purchase or use the vouchers for a $3 small fountain lemonade at no additional cost.

How to file a claim in the Smashburger lawsuit

You may submit a claim form on the settlement website. Or request a hardcopy form by calling the settlement administrator at 833-644-1593. Submit by mail to:

Smashburger Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration

PO Box 5324

New York, NY

10150-5324

Proof of purchase

Not required.

Claim filing and opt-out deadlines

The deadline to file a claim online is January 17, 2023. If you are mailing in a claim form, it must be postmarked by January 17, 2023. The deadline to exclude yourself from the settlement was December 19, 2022 (source).

When you will receive a payout

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for January 30, 2023. Payments and vouchers would go out within 45 days after this date unless any appeals delayed the process (source).

