Shoppers outraged at Walmart for "price gouging"

Customers have pointed out significant discrepancies in prices on items being sold at Walmart.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

From 1988 to 2007, Walmart's slogan included the words "Low Prices," until the corporation changed to its current slogan, which is "Save Money. Live Better." (source). Either way, it sends the message that customers can shop at Walmart cheaper than at other stores. But, this ideal has come into question with shoppers accusing the retailer of greed and price gouging (source).

A TikTok user posted a video that has since gone viral, revealing a large discrepancy in the price of a 60-count carton of eggs, which nearly doubled in two months from $10.56 to $20.22.

What Walmart's CEO has to say

Walmart CEO, Doug McMillion points to inflation as a major reason for the price increases.

Fresh food is more volatile. It fluctuates more. So today, beef prices are down, chicken prices are still high, for example. Produce prices are relatively low relative to what they were before . . . Dry grocery, processed foods, and consumables are where the inflation is most stubborn. Double-digit inflation rates have been around for a while and it looks to us like they're going to be with us for a while.

McMillon also mentioned the current issues surrounding shoplifting in the country as another reason for rising prices, stating:

Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it has historically been . . . If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close (source).

Walmart has also recently been accused of overcharging customers, including on prescriptions, and has been ordered to pay fines because of it.

What are your thoughts?

