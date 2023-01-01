Are you eligible to claim up to $395 from Apple's $50M MacBook keyboard settlement?

Apple is settling a lawsuit brought against the company for its alleged knowledge and concealment of defective MacBook laptop butterfly keyboards (source).

The accusations

Apple's MacBook with the butterfly keyboard design debuted in 2015. But since then, purchasers have filed numerous complaints regarding the keyboard being faulty with repeating or sticking keys or keys where characters do not appear. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that Apple was made aware of problems with its butterfly keyboard but "fraudulently concealed" the issues from consumers for years (source).

If you are one of the owners of a defective butterfly keyboard MacBook, you may soon be refunded, as part of a $50 million class-action lawsuit (source). See details below.

MacBook models and states included in the settlement

All MacBook models with a butterfly keyboard are eligible in the class-action settlement, including MacBook (all), MacBook Air (2018-2019), MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016-2019), and MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016-2019). You may find a full list of eligible models on the settlement website.

But only seven states are included in the class action, which are California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington. If you moved, you are still eligible as long as you were living in one of these states at the time of purchase or repair (source).

Eligibility and how much money you could receive

The dollar amount of individual payments depends on the number of repairs you had on your MacBook due to a faulty butterfly keyboard (source). You are eligible to receive payment in the settlement if you purchased a MacBook with the butterfly keyboard between 2015 and 2019 and are one of three groups in the class (source).

Group 1: Claim up to $395 if, within four years of purchase, you had 2+ topcase replacements from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider.

Group 2: Claim up to $125 if, within four years of purchase, you had one topcase replacement from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider and attest that the keyboard issues were not resolved by the repair.

Group 3: Claim up to $50 if, within four years of purchase, you had 1+ keycap replacements (no topcase replacements) from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider, and attest that the keyboard issues were not resolved by the repair.

How to file a claim in the Apple butterfly-keyboard settlement

Notices to all potential class members began going out on December 12, 2022. If you have not received a notification, you may call the claims administrator at 855-579-1311. If you have moved, you can fill out a change of address form.

If you are in Group 1, you do not need to file a claim form to receive payment. You will receive your payout automatically. Groups 2 and 3 must fill out a claim form to receive payment. To do so, you may file on the settlement website.

Or mail a completed form to:

MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91341

Seattle, WA 98111

Proof of purchase and repair(s)

If Apple finds no record of your purchase or repair(s), you must provide proof of purchase and repair(s). Additionally, the settlement does not include reimbursing anyone who did not pay to repair an eligible MacBook within the specified timeframes (source).

Claim filing and opt-out deadlines

The deadline to file a claim is March 6, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. PST. The deadline to exclude yourself from the settlement is February 10, 2023 (source).

When you will receive a payout

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for March 16, 2023. Payments would go out after this date unless any appeals delayed the process (source).

