Biden expands Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants (migrants), which doesn’t require Congress

The TPS program protects immigrants from deportation for 18-month periods, based on their home country's conditions if unsafe, and also allows them to work legally in the U.S. during that time. President Biden has determined which countries are eligible for the program, bypassing Congress per his authority, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC).

Over the last two years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been granted TPS, and eligible immigrants have more than doubled to 986,881 in a year from 411,326 eligibles in January 2021, according to the Cato Institute (source).

According to PRC, qualifying immigrants in the U.S. are granted TPS as temporary protection from deportation if they are from nations deemed unsafe due to war or other hazardous conditions. The Biden Administration has extended TPS protections until at least October 2023 and may extend them continually as long as dangerous conditions exist in designated countries (source).

According to the Department of Justice website, designated countries with current TPS eligibility, include the following and more, which are listed on the website.

  • Afghanistan
  • Cameroon
  • El Salvador
  • Ethiopia
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Myanmar (Burma)
  • Nepal
  • Nicaragua
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Ukraine
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen

The TPS program is nothing new. PRC reports that TPS immigrants reside in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, according to the Congressional Research Service. The largest TPS populations are in California, Florida, New York, and Texas where large immigrant populations have traditionally settled (source).

What are your thoughts?

