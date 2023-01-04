Grandparents slam 19-year-old for only taking custody of his biological sister and not stepsister after parents' death

One young man took to a Reddit post to share how his deceased dad's inlaws are pressuring him to take in his 5-year-old stepsister after finding out he has taken custody of his 15-year-old biological sister. He has told them that their granddaughter is not his responsibility.

The young man explains in his post that his father and his stepmother both died and left his biological sister and his stepsister orphans. He makes it clear in the post that the stepsister was not his father's biological child but his wife's daughter (source).

Our dad and his wife died three months ago. Mine and Calla's mom died when we were younger, dad and his wife had been married for 4 years. His wife had a daughter, Lacey, who is now 5. When CPS became involved because both were left orphan's, I stepped up to take my sister. I was already working full time since I skipped college and I just about had what I needed to take care of my sister. They asked me about Lacey and I told them I just wanted to take my sister.

He indicates that he was not close to his father and had no contact with him or the stepsister for over a year before the deaths and thinks that the little girl wouldn't remember him. He explains the issue to be that the girl's grandparents don't seem to understand why he won't take in his stepsister and says that they kept pestering him about it for weeks (source).

Finally they told me they were older and she could use as much family as possible and that she misses Calla . . . I asked Calla if she wanted to see her and she said not really. So I told them we were not interested in staying in their granddaughter's life. They told me she's our little sister, that my dad would have wanted us to stick together. I told them I didn't care what my dad wanted.

He subsequently blocked them but said they had an older grandchild find him on social media and sent him messages saying that he should be ashamed of himself and that their granddaughter was his little sister and that she deserved to be with her siblings. The girl's grandparents told him that he should raise her because he was young, healthy, and fit, could keep up with her better, and would be around longer than they will be (source).

I replied once that their granddaughter is not my responsibility and that I wanted them to leave me and my sister alone, because we have no reason to be in touch ever again . . . That wasn't the end and they called me selfish and cruel a few times via another account. So I had to set my account to private to stop them.

A study written up in the Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment reveals that adult siblings make up the third-largest caregiver group for relatives other than biological parents caring for children. It is noted that child welfare authorities often suggest that adult siblings care for younger siblings (source), as in the case of the young man in this story.

