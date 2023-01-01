Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years

A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.

According to a family law firm, termination of parental rights means a person is legally no longer a child's parent, as the parent-child relationship ceases to exist. Additionally, it means that the parent does not raise the child, does not pay any child support, and doesn't have any right to visit or speak to the child.

One woman who voluntarily relinquished her parental rights to a baby girl she gave birth to evidently wishes to move beyond these restrictions. In her Reddit post, she states that she got pregnant on a one-night stand and considered having an abortion. But states that the father wanted the baby.

[He] had come from a conservative religious background (not Christian) and wanted the baby so we made a deal: I would give birth to the child and sign away my parental rights . . . and he would pay all the medical expenses plus some extra for my troubles. That's what we did and didn't keep contact after his daughter was born.

The woman explains in the post that one day the thought occurred to her to meet the girl out of curiosity, after seeing a picture of a girl that looked like herself and was about the age that her daughter would be. She thought the girl may be her daughter.

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine who has the same religion as Nathan sent me a post from her temple's youth group . . . and one of the girls from the picture looked a lot like me. I searched for her profile and found out that she had Nathan's surname and had the right age to be the baby I gave away.

She goes on to explain how she sees that the girl is 17 and seems to be well, has hobbies, does charity work, loves music, and has many pics with her dad, his wife, half-siblings, and friends. She also points out that she never wanted motherhood but she said:

I became curious to know more about this human I put in the world.

She further explains that she texted the father's old number, which hadn't changed, and asked to meet his daughter. But her request was unwelcome, as she explains:

[I] made my intentions clear: I do not want to interfere with his family, just to know her. He then wrote a long text which comes down to the fact that I am an a**hole for wanting to know his daughter now after I "abandoned" her and that this meeting would only mess up with her head.

She then states he blocked her after she told him she was being courteous to tell him because the girl will soon be an adult who can then choose to meet her. She says that meeting her would be beneficial so that the girl could know her history, and then she poses a question regarding whether or not she is wrong and not seeing the big picture.

