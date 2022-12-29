Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat

A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.

**This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**

According to the CDC, childhood obesity, which affects 14.7 million children and adolescents in the U.S., is a serious health problem that places them at risk for poor health. A child is considered overweight with a BMI between the 85th and 95th percentiles with above the 95th percentile being considered obese, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Evidently, this dad is concerned about his daughter's health and explains in his post that on the weeks that he has his daughter ("M"), he has her on a portion control diet and he takes her to the gym because he realizes losing weight is more difficult as one gets older. He told his daughter that the two of them were working on setting her up for a physically fit future and being mindful of what she eats.

Here is what he says in the post about his daughter's weight:

I've noticed she has a belly which hangs over her waistband, and she wears 12-13 clothes despite being only 9 . . . I spoke to ex and she got defensive, saying that M ate what she eats (ex is skinny and healthy) and has a sport she goes to twice a week. I asked about portion sizes and other exercises (twice a week for 90mins isn't that much) I was trying to stay friendly but ex shut me down.

In the post, the dad explains that his efforts to help his daughter lose weight include using portion control plates and packing lean lunches (e.g., carrot sticks, yogurt, flavored steamed chicken breast, etc.) rather than allowing her to buy food. He states that his daughter seemed fine with it, although she did complain at first. He also takes her to the gym with him four times a week pointing out that his gym had parent and child workout classes.

He goes on to give a situation example that his daughter was invited to a birthday party and sleepover. Here is what he said:

So last week a kid is having a birthday and the parents are taking a small group to the movies and after to sleepover. The parents asked that everyone send their kid with their own snack and then the parents would buy popcorn on top to share . . . I'm trying to show my kid that snacks can be healthy, so I sent her with a bag of veggie sticks and hummus. She made a little fuss about not getting candy but seemed fine.

Apparently, the next day, his ex asked him to come over and when he gets there he can see that his daughter is upset and wouldn't look at him. He explains that it turns out that when the little girl was with the other children they compared snacks, which did not go well.

Here is what he explains:

M told the other kids that they were gonna get fat and unhealthy bc their parents gave them those snacks. She said she had to eat the veggies so she could lose weight, and she wasn't allowed any popcorn (I never said this). Then at their house after they ordered pizza for the kids M refused to eat saying she was gonna get fat. The parents called ex and she came and got her.

M was crying saying that she was scared if she ate anything bad she'd put on weight and everyone would hate her. She told ex about our diet and gym. I hadn't because it was my weeks and why should I divulge all our plans.

What he then explains is that his ex accused him of giving the daughter a complex and leaving her emotionally damaged because she noticed that the child comes home tired and refuses to eat. The mother says that the daughter was active and healthy before. To which he responded, "if she was healthy she wouldn't have a belly and be bigger than other girls."

He then says his ex told him that the daughter was happier before he moved back to town and told him that she will not send the daughter to stay with him if he won't quit damaging her emotionally. He then poses a question regarding whether he is the one in the wrong.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .