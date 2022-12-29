The deadline to claim up to $25-$100 from T-Mobile's $350M class action lawsuit data breach settlement is January 2023

According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit.

Millions of current and former T-Mobile customers' personal information have been compromised due to a major data breach from a cyberattack. As a result, T-Mobile has agreed to pay a $350 million settlement to a class-action lawsuit for negligence brought against the carrier (source).

According to a news report, more than 76 million consumers' personal and sensitive information was exposed in the data breach, with a representative of T-Mobile explaining their belief that hackers stole the information.

A statement about the breach and settlement on T-Mobile's website is as follows:

Customers are first in everything we do and protecting their information is a top priority . . . Like every company, we are not immune to these criminal attacks. Our efforts to guard against them continue and over the past year we have doubled down on our extensive cybersecurity program.

Eligibility to claim money from the settlement

Most eligible class-action members were notified by mail. However, to confirm eligibility status consumers can call the settlement administrator at 833-512-2314 or contact them by email at info@t-mobilesettlement.com.

How much money each claimant can receive

According to the FAQs on the settlement website, former and current T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim for up to $25. California residents can claim up to $100.

Additionally, reimbursements of up to $25,000 are available to claim for expenses incurred to recover from identity theft or fraud due to the breach. T-Mobile is also offering claimants free McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service for two years.

Per the settlement website, the final approval for the settlement is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023. Payments are expected to be sent out within 90 days after that date, although appeals could delay the process. Check for updates on the website.

How to file a claim

The deadline to retain the right to file a separate lawsuit and be excluded from the settlement was Dec. 8, 2022.

To submit a claim, go to the settlement website or mail a claim form to:

T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

To be eligible, claims must be submitted on the website by 11:59 p.m. PST on Jan. 23, 2023, or be postmarked no later than Jan. 23, 2023 (source).

