Guy demands pregnant surrogate girlfriend pay him for food she ate while visiting him

Evidently, the situation is that the guy's girlfriend is carrying a baby for another couple, whom she lives with, but comes to his house to visit with him and often eats his food.

Photo by Bohed from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**

Medical research reveals that pregnant women get hungrier than normal due to a few factors, including fluctuating hormones, increasing blood volume, and extra energy requirements, according to HealthLine. No doubt, this is why it is not uncommon for a pregnant woman to be ravenous at times and want to eat more often or have specific food cravings.

One 26-year-old guy who has been with his 29-year-old girlfriend (who is pregnant as a surrogate) for two years took to a Reddit post to describe his experience with her pregnancy eating habits while at his home. In the post, he mentions that she is a surrogate for her sister and brother-in-law, which is something he knew that she was going to do before he got into a relationship with her.

Here is what he said:

Before we ever met she and her sister had been working on her being a surrogate for her sister and her sister's husband. Global things delayed that, we talked about her agreement before we got together and now she's pregnant for them. She is staying with them for now but she comes over to my place frequently to spend time with me when she's free. Its not so bad but either she raids my kitchen or she complains nothing looks good and wanted me to keep some of her for-sure cravings on hand.

He then goes on to explain that his parents had brought him something to eat from his favorite restaurant while visiting and says that he ate a little bit and put the rest in the refrigerator. He says his girlfriend came over later, said she was hungry, went in the fridge, and pulled out the food his parents brought him.

Here is what he said happened:

My girlfriend wound up coming over for a bit after they left. She got hungry and wanted a snack, and came out with the container I put my leftovers in and goes "Can I have some of this?"

I told her yes. She came back with a plate and she didn't take some of it, she took all of it and put all kinds of sh*t on it so we couldn't even share. I told her that I said she could have some and she just ate all of what I intended to have for dinner so I asked her to either send me money to pay for so I could go get some myself, or she could make the drive and get me another order.

The poster says that his girlfriend indicated that she didn't want to drive that far to go get him more food and that she shouldn't have to pay him anything for the food and left shortly after. The girlfriend evidently called his mom about the incident because he got a call from his mom telling him that he needed to be more supportive because he has no idea what the girlfriend is going through (source).

He then posed a question regarding whether or not he was the one in the wrong.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .