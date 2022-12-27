El Paso, TX

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XujCx_0jug51Gw00
Photo byWikiImages from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

According to a North Texas news report, thousands of migrants (about 2,500 a day) crossed the Mexican border into El Paso over one weekend. This was just two weeks before the slated end to the Title 42 border policy put in place by former President Trump in 2020. The policy has been kept in place by President Biden.

In the meantime, Mayor Leeser is making provisions for the migrants just in case and states:

We want to make sure that people are not sleeping out into the streets . . . Whether [Title 42] is lifted or not. We want to be prepared. One of the things that we’ve learned is that we need to be prepared for the unknown. And that’s what we’re doing today.

Regarding the $8 million in immigration aid to El Paso from the Biden administration, Mayor Leeser says it is just a short-term solution that doesn't address the bigger issue. He states:

It’s a Band Aid on a federal issue, and the federal immigration system is broken . . . It’s not an El Paso problem. It’s a problem that is all over the United States.

A news report quotes one 24-year-old shelter migrant who made the three-month journey to the border without her young son who is still in Mexico:

I am asking God to help me keep my faith. It’s been a hard journey . . . It’s more expensive to go back home than to wait it out . . . I just want to find some work [somewhere] and send money home.

The City of El Paso estimates that recent surges in border crossings have resulted in releasing about 300 migrants a day into the streets. This is due to processing facilities running out of space.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

