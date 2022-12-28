Walmart plans 1M drone deliveries a year, launches new drone service in three more states

Earlier this year, Walmart announced the expansion of its already-in-place drone delivery service. It's called DroneUp and the service was launched in three states (Arkansas, Utah, and Virginia) and now three additional states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) have been added (source).

Walmart's plan to roll out DroneUp delivery services at 34 new sites in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia by the end of 2022 is now complete, according to a Walmart VP. Customers who live within a designated distance can choose from 10,000+ Walmart items weighing up to 10 pounds for drone delivery in about 30 minutes for a $3.99 delivery service fee (source).

The Walmart delivery DroneUp network covers 4 million U.S. households and is available within designated distances from a participating Walmart area store. This includes within one mile for many stores, Tampa and Orlando areas within seven miles, Phoenix area within four miles, and Dallas-area customers can be within 11 miles of a store for drone delivery (source).

Public opinion about drone delivery differs but one poll conducted by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers revealed that only 23% of respondents were in favor of drone delivery. This low percentage was due to concerns about theft and possible accidents related to drones (source).

FutureTimeLine.net illustrates Walmart's drone delivery process in a video.

Customers can place their orders with Walmart's DroneUp delivery services on the DroneUp Delivery website from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time for each area.

