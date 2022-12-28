Select SNAP recipients to receive 50% discount on Instacart+ memberships for a year

A recent news report states that select Instacart customers who used a SNAP card (aka electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or "food stamps") to buy groceries on Instacart are eligible to receive half off of an Instacart+ membership for 12 months.

Instacart hopes to help many of the more than 10 percent food-insecure households in the U.S. by offering SNAP recipients discounted Instacart+ memberships for $4.99 (50% discount) a month for one year. The decision behind this initiative is based on a research study (source).

SVP of program research, Innovation, and Impact at No Kid Hungry stated:

Our research has shown that online grocery shopping can provide very real benefits for families on tight food budgets, including SNAP recipients.

Instacart’s discounted membership for SNAP recipients is one solution that can help more food-insecure families tap into the many benefits of online grocery–including saving time, managing their budgets, and reducing transportation barriers.

An Instacart representative stated the following:

For individuals who face nutrition access challenges, whether they struggle to fit nutritious food into their budgets, lack reliable transportation, or have mobility issues, the discounted Instacart+ membership helps them access the food needed to live a healthier life . . . We’re committed to increasing equitable access to food.

It is important to note that not all SNAP users are eligible. The news report states that only shoppers who have used their SNAP benefits to make purchases on Instacart within the past six months are eligible to take advantage of the discounted monthly membership rate of $4.99 for 12 months (source).

Eligible SNAP recipients can apply for the limited-time 50% Instacart+ membership at https://www.instacart.com/plus-ebt

