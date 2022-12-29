Husband wants wife to pay him $500+ per month even though mortgage is paid off, wife disagrees

Apparently, one man is demanding that his wife continue paying him monthly what she was paying toward the mortgage before it was paid off, but the wife disagrees with the request.

Married couples often split household expenses or both partners contribute toward the bills. They either split costs 50/50 or use the income-based method for sharing expenses (source).

One woman took to a Reddit post to explain that she has always contributed to the household bills and expenses, along with her husband, namely paying $500 a month toward the mortgage. But she is miffed by him wanting her to still pay him the same every month, even though the mortgage is now paid for in full.

Here is what she said:

I’ve just moved from another country to live with my husband and his two daughters. I lived with him for about two years previously, during which time I paid $500 per month towards the mortgage and we shared utilities and groceries.

While I was away, my husband paid off the mortgage, and he now owns the house outright. I’ve moved back and we had a discussion about how to approach expenses. I agreed (completely) to split groceries, electricity, gas, internet, property tax, insurance, etc. 50/50. I’ve also agreed that we should share any house repair bills.

In her post, the wife talks about one issue being that the husband wants her to still pay him the $500 a month, even though they are married with a prenup that states that she is not entitled to any equity in the house. She goes on to say that he's told her about how hard he worked to pay off the mortgage, that she is cheap and selfish, and that she would be paying rent anyway if she was living somewhere else.

Here is what she says about that:

Since he isn’t paying any interest and I have already agreed to share the property taxes, I feel like if I pay, I should be gaining equity in the the house, otherwise, he is making a profit off me.

She also mentions that it's not about whether she can afford it because both of them make good money. But she said she would just feel used if she paid him $500 rent every month on a house in which she will never have ownership.

She then poses the question of whether or not she is the one who is wrong in this situation.

What are your thoughts?

