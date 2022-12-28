Large utility companies in Illinois must offer low-income customers discounted rates, state commission says

The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a recent study and concluded that discounted residential utility rates for electricity and natural gas are a consumer necessity (source).

In the midst of current weather conditions, a report from Weather.com warns that the outbreak of the cold Arctic-like climate in the Midwest, South, and East regions of the US is forecasted to last through the Christmas holiday (source).

This no doubt is a driver in the state commission's recent utility proposal. The commission has the authority to impose a mandate requiring certain utility companies to establish lower rates for low-income customers (source).

This is being requested of large electric utilities with 3+ million residential customers, electric and gas utilities with 500,000+ residential customers, and gas utilities with 100,000+ residential customers. Any smaller electric and natural gas utilities are not required to offer discounted rates but are encouraged to do so (source).

Commissioner, Michael T. Carrigan is quoted as stating:

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average percentage of gross household income spent on energy costs is nearly three times higher for low-income households than for non-low-income households. Discount rates could ease the disproportionate energy burden on low-income families.

Additionally, it is reported that discount rates be tiered based on customers' income levels. This should come as a welcome change to many households that may be struggling with the high cost of utility bills (source).

