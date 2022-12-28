Amid $94.5 billion in shoplifting losses, US retailers to benefit from $1.7 trillion Senate-passed spending bill

The bill includes mandates requiring that online retailers crack down on people selling retail items on their websites for profit, in terms of being able to prove that the items being sold were legitimately purchased (source).

Do you make money from reselling merchandise online? If so, you may want to get the details on one of the latest bills passed by the US Senate.

It's called retail arbitrage and Fool.com defines it adequately as:

Retail arbitrage (also known as Amazon arbitrage) is the practice of purchasing products for a given price in a brick-and-mortar store such as Walmart and Target, and selling those products, usually on Amazon, for a higher price.

Retail arbitrage in itself is not the focus of the spending bill but rather how the items that people are selling are sourced. According to a recent news report, the Senate has passed a government-wide bill on spending that affects how retail arbitrage is handled. The bill will require high-volume seller verifications on online marketplaces such as Facebook and Amazon, in the face of retail crime concerns.

In a nutshell, part of a $1.7 trillion package passed by Congress will go toward funding efforts to assist with the problem that plagues many brick-and-mortar store retailers. And that is the financial loss incurred from merchandise stolen from their offline stores and being resold online, which reportedly amounted to $94.5 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Foundation.

The bill is named the INFORM ACT and its purpose and mandate are as follows, as quoted by a news report:

Combat sales of counterfeit goods and dangerous products by compelling online marketplaces to verify different types of information — including bank account, tax ID and contact details — for sellers who make at least 200 unique sales and earn a minimum of $5,000 in a given year.

This is amid what is being called a national shoplifting epidemic that is crippling businesses across the country, which threatens the sustainability of the retailers to stay in business. Many have been forced to close stores or raise their prices, including prominent retail chains, to offset the cost of all of the lost inventory due to ongoing and increasing individual and organized theft in stores.

What are your thoughts?

