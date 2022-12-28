Wife declined to be godparent to child of husband's co-worker, says co-worker just wants gifts and cash

Amarie M.

Apparently, the woman said no to her husband's co-worker who asked them to be "unofficial" godparents to his child without waiting for the husband's ok.

Photo byTimokefoto from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

According to Canon law, only one godparent is required but two are acceptable, so long as it is one female and one male taking on the role of godparent (source). Regarding this directive, one woman took to a Reddit post to explain a situation with someone who wants her and her husband to become godparents to his child, but she declined independently of her husband.

Here is what she said:

My husband is Catholic and I am not. His coworker who turned into a friend, sent us a virtual card via email asking both of us to be their child's Catholic "godparents". The coworker explained we are unofficial godparents thus the "quotes"; because we do not meet his church guidelines. The official ones will be participating in the church baptismal ceremony and also officially registered. But we all should still attend the baptismal as guests and send the child gifts. Baptismal gifts registered to Amazon and Target linked in the email.

She further explains in the post that she definitely did not care to be a godparent and suspects the co-worker just wants more gifts and money. She stated that the co-worker already has five other "unofficial" godparents and two sets of "official" godparents, which she saw on an email that they were all copied on.

After pointing this out to her husband, she says that the husband told her that Catholic "culture" believes it to be bad luck if anyone declines to be a godparent when asked and said that either they both accept or both decline. She says that the husband wanted to discuss it more but she had her mind made up, and went ahead and sent the co-worker an email stating that she declined, without her husband's input or consent.

She then posed the question of whether or not she was wrong for doing this.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

religion# catholic# godparents# baptism# kids

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
