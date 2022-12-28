Man refuses to take in his homeless ex and her baby she had with another man who left them with no place to stay

Amarie M.

Evidently the man's ex came to his apartment asking for help but he called security on her and said she was embarrassing him with both her and the baby crying at his door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j29oY_0jsrgGV700
Photo byPhoto by Sarah Chai

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Sometimes relationships just don't work out for whatever reason. And there are times when two people remain on speaking terms even after they break up. But although the relationship has ended, there could still be a certain comfort level that remains for one or both people, according to a licensed psychologist.

This was evident in the case of a man who made a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) about how his ex-girlfriend asked him to take her and her infant in because they had no place to stay. He explains that the baby is not his but is the child of another man from a relationship she was in after the two of them broke up.

He further explained that the baby's father left his ex and the baby homeless and now she wants him to allow her to come live with him with the baby, to which he said no. He mentions that he should not feel obligated to take care of another man's baby or her for that matter.

Hrtwarming.com picked up the story and shows what the man said about the situation.

Long story short she came to my apartment and pleaded for somewhere to stay due to having no money. I live by myself in a nice apartment and do not want her or her child inside because the last thing I want is to listen to a baby cry all night or have to endure the smell of when its nappy needs changing.
As the baby is not mine I don’t have any legal obligation to help, so I told them to go buy some blankets to stay warm outside and then called security because they were crying and it was somewhat embarrassing.

The man goes on to explain that her mother (who lives across the country) called and told him that he was an evil person, to which he hung up on the mother whom he says does not understand basic law because he's not obligated to help the ex in any way. He posed the question of whether he was wrong.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationhships# troubled relationship# babies# breakups# divorce

Comments / 1794

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
14638 followers

More from Amarie M.

Manager called an employee a derogatory, misogynistic slur for not sharing her lunch, employee to report the incident

One 30-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to get input on a situation at her job in which a female coworker (29 years old) asked for some of her lunch and what happened when she told her no. One commenter to her post suggested that she report the situation and that's where she states that the person is a manager and that she plans on reporting the incident to someone else.

Read full story
56 comments

No proof of purchase necessary to file a claim in Smashburger's $5.5M class-action lawsuit, deadline approaching

The Smashburger chain is settling a class-action lawsuit brought against the company for allegedly misrepresenting the amount of beef in its Triple Double burger options, including the Triple, Bacon Triple, and Pub Triple Double burgers (source).

Read full story
27 comments

Shoppers outraged at Walmart for "price gouging"

Customers have pointed out significant discrepancies in prices on items being sold at Walmart. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
315 comments

Are you eligible to claim up to $395 from Apple's $50M MacBook keyboard settlement?

Apple is settling a lawsuit brought against the company for its alleged knowledge and concealment of defective MacBook laptop butterfly keyboards (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news and settlement websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Biden expands Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants (migrants), which doesn’t require Congress

The TPS program protects immigrants from deportation for 18-month periods, based on their home country's conditions if unsafe, and also allows them to work legally in the U.S. during that time. President Biden has determined which countries are eligible for the program, bypassing Congress per his authority, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC).

Read full story
419 comments

Grandparents slam 19-year-old for only taking custody of his biological sister and not stepsister after parents' death

One young man took to a Reddit post to share how his deceased dad's inlaws are pressuring him to take in his 5-year-old stepsister after finding out he has taken custody of his 15-year-old biological sister. He has told them that their granddaughter is not his responsibility.

Read full story
585 comments

Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years

A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.

Read full story
104 comments

Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat

A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.

Read full story
852 comments

The deadline to claim up to $25-$100 from T-Mobile's $350M class action lawsuit data breach settlement is January 2023

According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit. Photo byCoolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Read full story
24 comments

Guy demands pregnant surrogate girlfriend pay him for food she ate while visiting him

Evidently, the situation is that the guy's girlfriend is carrying a baby for another couple, whom she lives with, but comes to his house to visit with him and often eats his food.

Read full story
25 comments
El Paso, TX

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.

Read full story
62 comments
Florida State

Walmart plans 1M drone deliveries a year, launches new drone service in three more states

Earlier this year, Walmart announced the expansion of its already-in-place drone delivery service. It's called DroneUp and the service was launched in three states (Arkansas, Utah, and Virginia) and now three additional states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) have been added (source).

Read full story

Select SNAP recipients to receive 50% discount on Instacart+ memberships for a year

A recent news report states that select Instacart customers who used a SNAP card (aka electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or "food stamps") to buy groceries on Instacart are eligible to receive half off of an Instacart+ membership for 12 months.

Read full story

Husband wants wife to pay him $500+ per month even though mortgage is paid off, wife disagrees

Apparently, one man is demanding that his wife continue paying him monthly what she was paying toward the mortgage before it was paid off, but the wife disagrees with the request.

Read full story
297 comments
Illinois State

Large utility companies in Illinois must offer low-income customers discounted rates, state commission says

The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a recent study and concluded that discounted residential utility rates for electricity and natural gas are a consumer necessity (source).

Read full story
66 comments

Amid $94.5 billion in shoplifting losses, US retailers to benefit from $1.7 trillion Senate-passed spending bill

The bill includes mandates requiring that online retailers crack down on people selling retail items on their websites for profit, in terms of being able to prove that the items being sold were legitimately purchased (source).

Read full story
120 comments

Public restroom at amusement venue in Thailand looks like an actual carnival inside

Imagine using the toilet in a bathroom that has the look and feel of a colorful carnival amusement park. This is what you'll experience at Carnival Magic, a Thai cultural carnival theme park.

Read full story

Wife declined to be godparent to child of husband's co-worker, says co-worker just wants gifts and cash

Apparently, the woman said no to her husband's co-worker who asked them to be "unofficial" godparents to his child without waiting for the husband's ok. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
67 comments

Woman says she doesn't care about sister's dog's feelings over her son's, sister upset

Apparently, the woman's son is afraid of her sister's dog and doesn't want to be around the dog anymore, and the sister is afraid it hurts the dog's feelings.

Read full story
129 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy