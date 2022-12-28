Man refuses to take in his homeless ex and her baby she had with another man who left them with no place to stay

Evidently the man's ex came to his apartment asking for help but he called security on her and said she was embarrassing him with both her and the baby crying at his door.

Photo by Photo by Sarah Chai

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Sometimes relationships just don't work out for whatever reason. And there are times when two people remain on speaking terms even after they break up. But although the relationship has ended, there could still be a certain comfort level that remains for one or both people, according to a licensed psychologist.

This was evident in the case of a man who made a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) about how his ex-girlfriend asked him to take her and her infant in because they had no place to stay. He explains that the baby is not his but is the child of another man from a relationship she was in after the two of them broke up.

He further explained that the baby's father left his ex and the baby homeless and now she wants him to allow her to come live with him with the baby, to which he said no. He mentions that he should not feel obligated to take care of another man's baby or her for that matter.

Hrtwarming.com picked up the story and shows what the man said about the situation.

Long story short she came to my apartment and pleaded for somewhere to stay due to having no money. I live by myself in a nice apartment and do not want her or her child inside because the last thing I want is to listen to a baby cry all night or have to endure the smell of when its nappy needs changing.

As the baby is not mine I don’t have any legal obligation to help, so I told them to go buy some blankets to stay warm outside and then called security because they were crying and it was somewhat embarrassing.

The man goes on to explain that her mother (who lives across the country) called and told him that he was an evil person, to which he hung up on the mother whom he says does not understand basic law because he's not obligated to help the ex in any way. He posed the question of whether he was wrong.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .