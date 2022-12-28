Woman says she doesn't care about sister's dog's feelings over her son's, sister upset

Apparently, the woman's son is afraid of her sister's dog and doesn't want to be around the dog anymore, and the sister is afraid it hurts the dog's feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BateO_0jsjyNtq00
According to psychology, a fear of dogs is called cynophobia and is an anxiety disorder characterized by people having feelings of intense fear when they encounter a dog (source). With children, this fear of dogs could be transferred to a child from witnessing someone else being afraid of dogs or it could be that a child has had a scary episode involving a dog, as well as other causes, according to a licensed psychologist.

One woman took to a Reddit post to explain how her 13-year-old son developed cynophobia after having been traumatized by a golden retriever that had been mistreated, neglected, and seriously hurt by someone.

She states how her son is doing after the incident:

But yeah he doesn’t like talking about it because he thinks it’s embarrassing that he’s 13 and scared of dogs now but he gets panicky and doesn’t leave my side when he sees one.
It’s getting better, especially since his friends are helping him with one of their own small dogs, but he’s still scared of them.

The issue at hand is that her 28-year-old sister has a golden retriever who was introduced to the boy when he was an infant, and the boy and the dog were "the best of friends," according to the Reddit poster. She states that her son and the dog were close for about 4 years when she and her son lived with her sister until the boy was 7 years old, and that she thought it was cute at the time.

Here is how she explains what happened with her sister:

I told my sister when she invited us over for Christmas last year. She was convinced that it wouldn’t be the same since her dog and my son are best friends but my son wouldn’t go near him and cried when the dog got excited. My sister apologized and we left early. My son was embarrassed and upset as well. It was honestly a mess and while my sister and I are on good terms, my son hasn’t met the dog since.

Now, since it has been a year, the sister has asked if they will be coming over for Christmas at her house. The woman left it up to her son and asked him if he would be comfortable going over to his aunt's for Christmas. She states that he agreed at first but then said he was still too scared.

Here is how her conversation with the sister went:

I texted my sister back and explained that my son is still uncomfortable around dogs and I think it would be best if we had Christmas at my house or our dad’s. She just said “he’s still scared?” I said yeah. She then said “But [Sparky] probably misses him and would love to see him! C’mon they’ve been separated long enough!”

Apparently, the sister just could not understand why this mother wouldn't force her son to come over to her house, likely because she thought he should have been over his fear by now. The mother told her that the boy was not over his fear yet and it was too early for him to be around the dog.

Here is what she states the sister's reaction was:

She then spammed me with sad face emojis, whys, and nos.
She then went “You’re being a b*tch-don’t you care about [Sparky's] feelings?
I got annoyed and I could not tell if she was joking and said “I don’t give a shit about your dogs feelings.”
She then went “wtf you actually are a b*tch!”

The situation then went beyond the two of them, as she explains that her stepmother called to tell her that she was harsh because the sister said she was cruel and heartless by not caring about her dog's feelings and bringing the son over to the house (even though he doesn't want to be there).

She further states that the sister is giving her the cold shoulder and the stepmother thinks that she owes the sister an apology. She poses the question of whether or not she is the one who is in the wrong.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

