Biden administration unveils new plan to combat homelessness in America

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 580,466 people as of 2020 were homeless in America, including individuals (70 percent) and families with children (30 percent) (source).

As it relates to the homelessness crisis in America, the Biden administration released a plan to fight it, with a focus on preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place. Statistics show that about 900,000 people have fallen into homelessness over the last few years (source). Many of the unsheltered are also veterans (33,136 people) experiencing homelessness in the United States, according to a 2020 Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report.

Some homeless people do not or cannot work. But, the threat of homelessness looms for people who are among the working poor in this country. The working poor amounted to 6.3 million people in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) (source).

The Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states:

We've gotten very, very good at providing supportive housing for people . . . We've not done a great job as a nation of turning off the faucet.

The Biden administration's plan includes increasing affordable housing, emergency shelter options, and support programs for struggling households. The goal is to decrease the number of homeless people by 25% by 2025.

