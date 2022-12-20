Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes

Amarie M.

Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlodr_0jo8econ00
Photo byStockSnap from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**

According to an Associated Press-WE tv poll, 21% of divorced Americans remained friends with their exes while 44% reported only staying on speaking terms. There are times when divorce doesn't mean that two people hate each other. They may still care about one another but no longer have intimate feelings toward each other.

A licensed marriage therapist states the following:

Sometimes two people find they don't work as romantic partners, but there are aspects of their relationship that are still valuable and can be healthily maintained through a friendship.

However, one wife was not at all on board with her husband maintaining a friendship with his ex-wife and did not want him to attend his ex-wife's funeral. She explains the situation in a Reddit post.

She begins the post by admitting that she could not stand her husband's ex and resents that he called her a friend and that she didn't find out that this "friend" was actually his ex-wife until she had been dating him for two months. She goes on to mention that was a decade ago and, as of now, he had known his ex for over 20 years and she has only been with him for 10 years.

Here is what she said about her husband's relationship with his ex:

The way he tells it: They were friends in college, decided to date, got married, then realized they weren't a great couple and decided to just be friends. All that happened years before I met him. He was clear early on that she was "important".

She admits that when they were dating, he reassured her that his friendship with his ex was strictly platonic but she was one of his best friends. She said she told him then that it made her uncomfortable. He basically responded that he did not want to move forward with a relationship if she was going to have a problem with him being friends with his ex.

Here is what he said:

That's fine. If you have a serious issue with it, let me know now and save us some time. I'll choose her. I like you and all, but I've known her for over 12 years and she's one of the most important people in my life. You'll have to be ok with that if you want us to be a thing.

The poster explains that after they got married, her husband was still friends with his ex, even though the ex had remarried as well. She said her husband would go to the movies and other places and have lunch with his ex frequently. And her husband was also friends with his ex-wife's husband (who evidently didn't have a problem with the friendship).

She said this about how she felt:

I sucked it up & went along. I resented every moment of knowing her, especially when we had to be social. She understood some part of him I couldn't. Her husband was friends with mine as well, so it's not like I could use him as an angle.

She further explains that one day when her husband went to lunch with his ex-wife, she died of an aneurysm while walking back to her car afterward. And while her husband spent a great deal of time crying over his ex-wife's sudden death, she said that she was "relieved" that the ex had died.

Regarding the funeral, here is what she said:

He was working with her husband on funeral planning. I told him "You don't think you're going, do you?"
My argument, summed up: She's dead, so she's not a factor anymore. He doesn't get to use his "she's my friend" excuse since she doesn't exist anymore. He had his cry for a couple days, he gets to be done with mourning her already. There's no need for him to go to her funeral, since I wouldn't want her at his.

Not surprisingly, her husband blew up and she says she had never seen him so angry, as he held up his ring finger and said he would burn it (possibly referring to the marriage) "to the f*cking ground." He said he was going to his ex-wife's funeral despite how she felt about it. But then told her that besides her, his ex-wife was the closest friend he had in his life. Evidently, his friend was near and dear to his heart.

She states that her husband, the ex-wife's husband (who called her a ghoul), and her own sisters say that she is insensitive, heartless, and an a**hole, and that there was nothing romantic about their friendship. But all she had to say about this was that she always thought their friendship was inappropriate and now that the ex-wife is gone, she's not going to hide how she feels anymore.

The question she poses in the post is whether or not she is a horrible person for not wanting him to attend the funeral and be just done with his ex once and for all.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# trouble relationship# marriage# divorce# friendship

Comments / 443

Published by

News about Kentucky and beyond, social media, money, relationships, and history.

Louisville, KY
11789 followers

More from Amarie M.

Select SNAP recipients to receive 50% discount on Instacart+ memberships for a year

A recent news report states that select Instacart customers who used a SNAP card (aka electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or "food stamps") to buy groceries on Instacart are eligible to receive half off of an Instacart+ membership for 12 months.

Read full story

Husband wants wife to pay him rent to live in the house, wife upset about it

Apparently, one man is demanding that his wife continue paying him what she was paying toward the mortgage before it was paid off, but the wife disagrees with the request. **This article is based on information sourced from blog and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
Illinois State

Large utility companies in Illinois must offer low-income customers discounted rates, state commission says

The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a recent study and concluded that discounted residential utility rates for electricity and natural gas are a consumer necessity. Photo byIllinois Commerce CommissiMichael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

Read full story
37 comments

Amid $94.5 billion in shoplifting losses, US retailers to benefit from $1.7 trillion Senate-passed spending bill

The bill includes mandates requiring that online retailers crack down on people selling retail items on their websites for profit, in terms of being able to prove that the items being sold were legitimately purchased.

Read full story
2 comments

Public restroom at amusement venue in Thailand looks like an actual carnival inside

Imagine using the toilet in a bathroom that has the look and feel of a colorful carnival amusement park. This is what you'll experience at Carnival Magic, a Thai cultural carnival theme park.

Read full story

Wife declined to be 10th godparent to child of husband's co-worker, says co-worker just wants gifts and cash

Apparently, the woman said no to her husband's Catholic co-worker who asked them to be "unofficial" godparents to his child without waiting for the husband's ok. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Man refuses to take in his homeless ex and her baby she had with another man who left them with no place to stay

The man says his ex came to his apartment asking for help but he called security on her and said she was embarrassing him with both her and the baby crying at his door. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1095 comments

Woman says she doesn't care about sister's dog's feelings over her son's, sister upset

Apparently, the woman's son is afraid of her sister's dog and doesn't want to be around the dog anymore, and the sister is afraid it hurts the dog's feelings.

Read full story
44 comments

Biden administration unveils new plan to combat homelessness in America

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 580,466 people as of 2020 were homeless in America, including individuals (70 percent) and families with children (30 percent) (source).

Read full story
22 comments

Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst

Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
624 comments

Woman calls sister "delusional" for wanting 16-year-old niece to fix dinner while they were staying with the sister

The woman, in a Reddit Post, defends her daughter's right to say no to her aunt's request for her to make dinner, even though she and her daughter were living with the sister at the time. The woman said that her daughter was not her sister's personal chef.

Read full story
8 comments

Cary, NC-based Epic Games to pay $520 million in fines and refunds for deceiving Fortnite players, according to feds

Video game maker, Epic Games, Inc., headquartered in North Carolina is on the hook to pay out $520 million for federal violations regarding deceptive practices that swindled players into unintentionally making in-game purchases, according to a news report.

Read full story

Elon Musk voted out as CEO, according to the results of a public poll he tweeted. Will he follow through?

Elon Musk asked people to vote via a public opinion poll on if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. His tweet also said that he would abide by the results of the poll. **This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)

The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and private company websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
13 comments

Siblings fight over inheritance while parents still alive, dad decides to spend it instead, leaving little for them

He has spent most of his children's inheritance and there's almost nothing left for them or the grandchildren. **This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and legal websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
198 comments
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closed

The newly opened disaster recovery center in Brevard County, Florida opened today, Dec. 18. at the Cocoa, Florida Agricultural Center, according to the FEMA website. **This article is based on information sourced from news, informational, and federal government websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
1 comments

Cyndi Lauper performs "True Colors" during the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony at the White House

Lauper was quoted as saying, "This time, love wins." **This article is based on information sourced from news and informational websites, cited within the story**. Thousands of attendees at the event watched as President Biden signed into law a bill that passed in both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act protects and recognizes the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States (source).

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties

The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.

Read full story
44 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023

Richmond property owners can expect a February tax rebate check to arrive in the mail, funded from the city's $18 million year-end surplus, according to a news report. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy