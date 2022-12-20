Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes

Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died.

According to an Associated Press-WE tv poll, 21% of divorced Americans remained friends with their exes while 44% reported only staying on speaking terms. There are times when divorce doesn't mean that two people hate each other. They may still care about one another but no longer have intimate feelings toward each other.

A licensed marriage therapist states the following:

Sometimes two people find they don't work as romantic partners, but there are aspects of their relationship that are still valuable and can be healthily maintained through a friendship.

However, one wife was not at all on board with her husband maintaining a friendship with his ex-wife and did not want him to attend his ex-wife's funeral. She explains the situation in a Reddit post.

She begins the post by admitting that she could not stand her husband's ex and resents that he called her a friend and that she didn't find out that this "friend" was actually his ex-wife until she had been dating him for two months. She goes on to mention that was a decade ago and, as of now, he had known his ex for over 20 years and she has only been with him for 10 years.

Here is what she said about her husband's relationship with his ex:

The way he tells it: They were friends in college, decided to date, got married, then realized they weren't a great couple and decided to just be friends. All that happened years before I met him. He was clear early on that she was "important".

She admits that when they were dating, he reassured her that his friendship with his ex was strictly platonic but she was one of his best friends. She said she told him then that it made her uncomfortable. He basically responded that he did not want to move forward with a relationship if she was going to have a problem with him being friends with his ex.

Here is what he said:

That's fine. If you have a serious issue with it, let me know now and save us some time. I'll choose her. I like you and all, but I've known her for over 12 years and she's one of the most important people in my life. You'll have to be ok with that if you want us to be a thing.

The poster explains that after they got married, her husband was still friends with his ex, even though the ex had remarried as well. She said her husband would go to the movies and other places and have lunch with his ex frequently. And her husband was also friends with his ex-wife's husband (who evidently didn't have a problem with the friendship).

She said this about how she felt:

I sucked it up & went along. I resented every moment of knowing her, especially when we had to be social. She understood some part of him I couldn't. Her husband was friends with mine as well, so it's not like I could use him as an angle.

She further explains that one day when her husband went to lunch with his ex-wife, she died of an aneurysm while walking back to her car afterward. And while her husband spent a great deal of time crying over his ex-wife's sudden death, she said that she was "relieved" that the ex had died.

Regarding the funeral, here is what she said:

He was working with her husband on funeral planning. I told him "You don't think you're going, do you?"

My argument, summed up: She's dead, so she's not a factor anymore. He doesn't get to use his "she's my friend" excuse since she doesn't exist anymore. He had his cry for a couple days, he gets to be done with mourning her already. There's no need for him to go to her funeral, since I wouldn't want her at his.

Not surprisingly, her husband blew up and she says she had never seen him so angry, as he held up his ring finger and said he would burn it (possibly referring to the marriage) "to the f*cking ground." He said he was going to his ex-wife's funeral despite how she felt about it. But then told her that besides her, his ex-wife was the closest friend he had in his life. Evidently, his friend was near and dear to his heart.

She states that her husband, the ex-wife's husband (who called her a ghoul), and her own sisters say that she is insensitive, heartless, and an a**hole, and that there was nothing romantic about their friendship. But all she had to say about this was that she always thought their friendship was inappropriate and now that the ex-wife is gone, she's not going to hide how she feels anymore.

The question she poses in the post is whether or not she is a horrible person for not wanting him to attend the funeral and be just done with his ex once and for all.

What are your thoughts?

