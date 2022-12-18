Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)

The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org.

The rebate program

The administration of Massachusetts Governor, Charlie Baker, began working on a plan to distribute point-of-sale e-bike rebates for state residents, in early 2022. However, rolling out the program must be decided upon by Governor-elect Maura Healey's administration (source).

Funding for the rebates has been proposed in the Massachusetts transportation bond bill legislation, signed into law by Gov. Baker. Rep. Natalie Blais sponsored the legislation, which includes authorizing $1 million to use for the e-bike rebate program. The amount of the rebates will be $500 for point-of-sale buyers and $750 for low-income purchasers (source).

Rep. Blais states the following regarding the program:

E-bikes are still far too expensive for most Massachusetts residents . . . Incentivizing the purchase of e-bikes will not only increase transportation options but also fuel economic development, improve health outcomes, and help us to meet the Commonwealth’s climate goals.

It is reported that the e-bike rebate program will likely be rolled out in the summer of 2023 at the earliest. This is due in part to the requirement that funding for the program is allocated through the Massachusetts Capital Improvement Plan, which begins in March and usually completes by early summer (source).

