Siblings fight over inheritance while parents still alive, dad decides to spend it instead, leaving little for them

He has spent most of his children's inheritance and there's almost nothing left for them or the grandchildren.

The 63-year-old man explains in a Reddit post that he has done well financially and had enough money saved for retirement and to leave his children a good inheritance. He also states that he is in ill health due to smoking for so many years and feels that he doesn't have much time left to live.

He goes on to explain that his four grown children (daughter and son attorneys, another son an engineer, and the youngest son a sales professional) have broken his heart by fighting over their inheritance once they heard the news of his failing health.

Here is what he said:

I have been a smoker for many years, and, the predictable outcome has finally caught me, so I may not have many years left. After knowing this, my children began stabbing each other's backs, trying to get their inheritance earlier. Initially were frequent verbal discussions, that escalated to legal battles. The boiling point came when my daughter forged her brothers' signatures to take their part of the inheritance while I was being treated at the hospital.

Sibling conflicts over inheritance often occur no doubt for many reasons. However, one reason is pointed out by a news source quoting geropsychology expert, Aladdin Ossorio, PsyD stating:

Maximizing one’s financial position is a primary motivator. The opportunity to obtain money overrides ethical behavior around the source of the money.

Money appears to be what is motivating the man's children to fight over what he planned to leave them even before he is even dead. According to the post, the man said that he was 'saddened' by what was happening with his children over money.

So, he decided to take the money and his wife and spend it on vacations and staying in the best hotels, fine whiskey, a giant TV and other material things, expensive gifts for the grandchildren and close friends, charitable donations, and prepaid funeral expenses.

Here is what he says is left:

Right now, about 65-70 percent of my saving are now gone. I plan to keep enough for the time I have left, and leave my wife a good cash amount. However, my children are noticing that I'm spending a lot, and started to ask questions.

The man continues in the post by saying that he now wonders if he made the right decision. He states that his daughter called him selfish and that her children will be cursed and are going to suffer from what he's done by spending most of his money rather than leaving the inheritances. The man poses the question of whether it was right for him to make the grandchildren pay for their parent's sins.

What are your thoughts?

