Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closed

The newly opened disaster recovery center in Brevard County, Florida opened today, Dec. 18. at the Cocoa, Florida Agricultural Center, according to the FEMA website.

Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 Atlantic Ocean hurricane that struck September 23, 2022, and dissipated on October 2, 2022. It was the worst hurricane to strike Florida since 1935, killing over 157 people and leaving more than $50 billion in damages (source).

According to the FEMA website, a new disaster recovery center is open, located at 3695 Lake Drive in Cocoa, FL. Hours of operation are 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. However, the center will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1.

The site also lists three recovery centers in Florida that have now closed, as follows:

Okeechobee County: Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th Street, Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th Street, Okeechobee, FL Pinellas County: Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg, FL

Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg, FL Brevard County: Cuyler Park Community Center, 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims, FL

Survivors who were working with or planning to use either of these three centers can still apply for Hurricane Ian disaster recovery assistance and get application status or information regarding appeals online at DisasterAssistance.gov .

If survivors choose to call, they can speak with someone on the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Additionally, a disaster recovery center locator can find alternate locations.

FEMA also has a video for the hearing impaired with registration information.

FEMA collaborates with state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration to coordinate and manage federal assistance and other available resources for disaster victims.

